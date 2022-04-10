Massillon Tigers receiver Ardell Banks commits to play football at University of Toledo

MASSILLON – Massillon junior Ardell Banks announced his commitment to play football at the University of Toledo on social media Sunday evening.

Banks, an honorable mention Northeast Inland District Division I selection last fall, posted on his Twitter feed, "100% Committed 'Where does it feel like home?'" Along with that was a picture of him in a Toledo uniform along with a statement announcing he will be a Rocket in the fall of 2023.

"I would like to thank my coaches for building me to be the player/man I am today," Banks' Twitter statement said. "I want to thank the Rocket family for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play with them at the next level. Most importantly, I would love to thank my Mom because without her none of this is possible. She's the reason I'm here today as the man I am and I'd love one day to pay her back for all she's done for me. She's always told me to choose a school where it felt like home so therefore I would love to say, Go Rockets."

The commitment is non-binding until Banks signs a National Letter of Intent. The earliest that can happen is in the December signing period, which begins Dec. 21.

Banks emerged as Massillon's top receiver during its 11-3, regional runner-up season in 2021. He led the Tigers with 44 catches for 733 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Banks provided a big target in Massillon's passing game, steadily growing as the season went along. He had seven games of at least four catches, all between Weeks 4 and 13.

Banks' season high came in an opening-round Division II playoff game against Columbus Independence, when he had 97 yards on six catches. He had 17 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns in Massillon's four playoff games.

Banks also earned Northeast Inland District Division I second-team honors for his performance this past basketball season.

