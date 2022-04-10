ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon Tigers receiver Ardell Banks commits to play football at University of Toledo

By Chris Easterling, The Independent
 4 days ago
MASSILLON – Massillon junior Ardell Banks announced his commitment to play football at the University of Toledo on social media Sunday evening.

Banks, an honorable mention Northeast Inland District Division I selection last fall, posted on his Twitter feed, "100% Committed 'Where does it feel like home?'" Along with that was a picture of him in a Toledo uniform along with a statement announcing he will be a Rocket in the fall of 2023.

"I would like to thank my coaches for building me to be the player/man I am today," Banks' Twitter statement said. "I want to thank the Rocket family for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play with them at the next level. Most importantly, I would love to thank my Mom because without her none of this is possible. She's the reason I'm here today as the man I am and I'd love one day to pay her back for all she's done for me. She's always told me to choose a school where it felt like home so therefore I would love to say, Go Rockets."

The commitment is non-binding until Banks signs a National Letter of Intent. The earliest that can happen is in the December signing period, which begins Dec. 21.

College Football Recruiting News:Why spring is the most important time for Ohio high school football recruits

College Football Recruiting News:'On to the next': Elite 11 a recruiting showcase for elite high school QBs in Massillon

Banks emerged as Massillon's top receiver during its 11-3, regional runner-up season in 2021. He led the Tigers with 44 catches for 733 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Banks provided a big target in Massillon's passing game, steadily growing as the season went along. He had seven games of at least four catches, all between Weeks 4 and 13.

Banks' season high came in an opening-round Division II playoff game against Columbus Independence, when he had 97 yards on six catches. He had 17 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns in Massillon's four playoff games.

Banks also earned Northeast Inland District Division I second-team honors for his performance this past basketball season.

Reach Chris at chris.easterling@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingINDE

Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s Pierre’s Ice Cream sold to Ohio-based dairy manufacturer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pierre’s Ice Cream, a Cleveland-based company for 90 years, is being sold to another dairy manufacturer based in central Ohio. Pierre’s on Monday afternoon announced the purchase agreement with Ohio Processors Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of dairy-related products headquartered in London, about 25 miles west of Columbus. Pierre’s spokesperson Laura Hindulak said the sale is expected to close in the second quarter. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed, she said.
The Tuscaloosa News

Why John Mitchell, the first Black Alabama football player to see the field, hasn't forgotten Paul 'Bear' Bryant

John Mitchell is heeding the words of his former coach, Paul “Bear” Bryant, a half century later. A former All-American defensive lineman for Alabama football in the 1970s, Mitchell still remembers what Bryant said about accolades. “Anytime you receive an honor, it’s not so much what you did,” Mitchell recalled Bryant saying. “It’s what...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Swedish four-star forward Bobi Klintman commits to CU Buffs

Thursday was a wonderful day for Colorado basketball. In likely preparation for the departure of Jabari Walker, head coach Tad Boyle was able to secure a commitment from four-star forward Bobi Klintman. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound native of Sweden is set to join the Buffs next season alongside fellow incoming freshmen Joe Hurlburt and RJ Smith. Klintman was previously committed to Maryland but upon the resignation of former Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon in December, he reopened his recruitment. He had also received offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming, among several others. According to 24/7 High School Hoops, Klintman...
BOULDER, CO
