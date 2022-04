The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 18,. 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Hutchins Community Center located in 500 W. Hickman Street,. Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to either submit their comments by email to the City Secretary at [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Monday April 18, 2022 or attend this public hearing in person and participate in same. The public hearing will be for consideration of the following:

