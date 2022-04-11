ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, NE

Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Clay, Hamilton, Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Hamilton; Nuckolls; Webster Red Flag...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts of 4 inches. North winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and falling snow can lower visibilities to less than 1 mile at times. Rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast. Some locations south and east of the tri-cities may not transition to snow until near dawn.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clay; Copiah; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jefferson; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Montgomery; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Lowndes; Oktibbeha; Webster The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Northeastern Webster County in north central Mississippi Clay County in northeastern Mississippi Lowndes County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 212 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Vardaman to Cumberland to near Ackerman to 7 miles west of Center Ridge, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Pheba and Cumberland around 220 PM CDT. Montpelier and Longview around 225 PM CDT. Starkville and Griffith around 230 PM CDT. Pala Alto around 235 PM CDT. Sessums around 240 PM CDT. Muldrow around 245 PM CDT. West Point and Tibbee around 250 PM CDT. Oktoc around 255 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mantee and Artesia. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Talladega A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TALLADEGA AND CLAY COUNTIES At 828 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waldo to Goodwater, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Talladega, Ashland, Waldo, Cleveland Crossroads, Camp Mac, Chandler Springs, Hollins, Ironaton, Roselle, Lake Chinnabee, Millerville and Gunthertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AL
State
Kansas State
County
Adams County, NE
City
Adams, NE
County
Nuckolls County, NE
County
Clay County, NE
County
Webster County, NE
County
Hamilton County, NE
State
Nebraska State
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Sabine, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Sabine; Webster TORNADO WATCH 56 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE MILLER NEVADA IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 PARISHES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BOSSIER CADDO DE SOTO SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARSHALL, MINDEN, NACOGDOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, PRESCOTT, QUEEN CITY, RUSK, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, TEXARKANA, AND ZWOLLE.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period since fires could quickly get out of control. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm EDT Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
#Fire Weather Watch
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON .A Pacific storm system will move into the area Sunday and Monday, bringing strong winds to the fire zones. Very dry conditions on Sunday will allow critical fire conditions to develop. Higher humidities on Monday should preclude the area from critical fire conditions. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 113. * WIND...West winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...will be over the lowland zones of New Mexico. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 012, 039, 055, 062, AND 067 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 001 and 012.Fire weather zones 039, 055, 062, and 067. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Webster, south central Claiborne and central Bienville Parishes through 615 AM CDT At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dubberly to 14 miles southeast of Ringgold. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Arcadia, Gibsland, Saline, Lucky, Bienville, Bryceland, Mount Lebanon, Sailes, Brice and Ada. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ210 Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 05:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBSTER...WESTERN DOUGLAS...EASTERN CHRISTIAN AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 541 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Strafford to near Rogersville to 9 miles east of Sparta to 9 miles east of Taneyville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Springfield... Rogersville Strafford... Seymour Fordland... Diggins Turners... Elkhead Bruner... Keltner Northview... Rome Goodhope... Dogwood This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 82 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Lincoln, Union, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; Lincoln; Union; Webster FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches has fallen across portions of the Four State Region through early this morning. Look for additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible, especially across portions of Northern Louisiana and Deep East Texas. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Baker, northeastern Columbia, northern Suwannee, Hamilton, southeastern Echols, south central Ware and southeastern Clinch Counties through 900 PM EDT At 823 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Needmore to Belmont. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Fargo, Suwannee Springs, Suwannee River State Park, Needmore, Belmont and Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE REGION ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON .High pressure east of the area on Sunday in combination with a lee-side trough west over the eastern slopes of the Rockies, will bring about above normal warmth, dry conditions and gusty southerly flow for the afternoon hours. This will create the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions to develop. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA...SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWESTERN IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Fire weather zones 001, 012, 020, and031. In Nebraska...Fire weather zones 013 and 014. In South Dakota...Fire weather zones 038, 039, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...Northwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Midlands of South Carolina and Central Savannah River area. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and north central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Leflore; Montgomery; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CARROLL...GRENADA...NORTHEASTERN LEFLORE...NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1213 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Avalon to near Malmaison to near Black Hawk, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Leflore, North Carrollton and Avalon around 1220 PM CDT. Jefferson and Holcomb around 1230 PM CDT. Bew Springs around 1235 PM CDT. Grenada, Winona, Duck Hill and Elliott around 1240 PM CDT. Gore Springs and Misterton around 1255 PM CDT. Sweatman and Lodi around 100 PM CDT. Embry around 115 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Carrollton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MS

