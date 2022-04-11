ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundy County, NE

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid creating sparks. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark, Dewey, Faulk, Hamlin, Potter, Spink, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Dewey; Faulk; Hamlin; Potter; Spink; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA... * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Walworth, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark and Hamlin. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DEWEY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from late Sunday morning until early Sunday evening for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 230...232...233 ...234...235...236 AND 237...which includes Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230...232...233...234...235 ...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low humidity values, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 230...232...233...234 235...236 and 237. * Winds...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Coke, Concho, Crockett, Fisher, Irion, Kimble, Menard, Nolan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Coke; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Irion; Kimble; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Sterling; Sutton; Tom Green RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE WESTERN HALF INTO SOUTHEASTERN PARTS OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE AREA ALONG AND WEST OF A ROTAN TO SWEETWATER TO BALLINGER TO JUNCTION LINE The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the potential for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 20 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged
COKE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
County
Dundy County, NE
County
Hitchcock County, NE
State
Nebraska State
City
Decatur, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Grady; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Major; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WARM... WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN INTO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * TIMING...Noon through 8 pm Sunday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...upper 70s and low 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Ottawa, Republic, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, AND 034 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, and 034. * WIND...Northwest winds sustained near 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 17 and 24 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across north central into parts of northeast Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona county. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge and Butler counties. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hitchcock
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061...062...063...064...065 074...075...076...077...078...079...080...084...085...086...087 088 AND 089 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego...Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness...Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Sunday afternoon and early evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * Temperatures...In the 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Timing...Noon CDT Sunday until 9 PM CDT Sunday evening. * Wind...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * Humidity...15 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; McCook; Turner; Union; Yankton FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW AFTERNOON HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA...EXTREME NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 050, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eddy Plains, Lea, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN...TRANS PECOS...AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...For the Warning...This afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. On Monday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or near critical to critical.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Weather Watch#Dundy Hitchcock#Humidity#Rfw#Sherman Fire Weather Zone
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN PERMIAN BASIN, AS WELL AS ALL OF SOUTHWEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Pecos, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Thursday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE REGION ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON .High pressure east of the area on Sunday in combination with a lee-side trough west over the eastern slopes of the Rockies, will bring about above normal warmth, dry conditions and gusty southerly flow for the afternoon hours. This will create the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions to develop. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ENTIRE TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5. * Timing...Noon until 9 PM CDT.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Ector by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Scurry; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Winkler FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS, MARFA PLATEAU, TRANS PECOS, AND THE SOUTHERN PERMIAN BASIN FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon into evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * RFTI...3-5 or near critical to critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Edwards; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Llano; Medina; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Sunday afternoon into early evening. .Breezy southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and humidities as low as 15 percent are expected Sunday afternoon into early evening. Critical Fire Weather conditions are expected to develop from Val Verde County east across the Hill Country and South to the Escarpment. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR VAL VERDE COUNTY EAST ACROSS THE HILL COUNTRY The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period since fires could quickly get out of control. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm EDT Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS WILL PRODUCE CRITICAL FIRE DANGER SATURDAY .Gusty winds are expected to develop behind a dry frontal passage on Saturday. This combined with a dry air mass will create critical fire danger. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY NORTHEAST GEORGIA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart and Elbert. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity Saturday, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy