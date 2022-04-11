Fire Weather Watch issued for Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, west central Caribou, northeastern Oneida, southeastern Bannock, southern Power, northwestern Franklin and northeastern Cassia Counties through 745 PM MDT At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Cold Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Virginia, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek Pass, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Arbon and Malad Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0