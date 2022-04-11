ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, KS

Fire Weather Watch issued for Mitchell by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from late Sunday morning until early Sunday evening for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 230...232...233 ...234...235...236 AND 237...which includes Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230...232...233...234...235 ...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low humidity values, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 230...232...233...234 235...236 and 237. * Winds...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Timing...Noon CDT Sunday until 9 PM CDT Sunday evening. * Wind...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * Humidity...15 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ENTIRE TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5. * Timing...Noon until 9 PM CDT.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. West of Highway 89, additional accumulations of up to 6 inches along the crest with 2-4 inches below 7000 feet. East of Highway 89 may see up to an additional inch of snow. Rain/snow mix for Tahoe lake level will continue. Winds gusting in excess of 50 mph in the upper portions of the Sierra. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Area roadways that are wet as of nightfall may freeze overnight, creating slick conditions. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest totals will be for the Sierra crest and western portion of the Tahoe Basin, with much less snow on the eastern side of the Basin. Gusty winds will bring rough lake waters to Lake Tahoe with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Upton NY. Target Area: Fairfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFIELD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 535 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rye, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near Darien around 600 PM EDT. Norwalk around 605 PM EDT. Westport around 615 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, west central Caribou, northeastern Oneida, southeastern Bannock, southern Power, northwestern Franklin and northeastern Cassia Counties through 745 PM MDT At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Cold Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Virginia, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek Pass, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Arbon and Malad Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 06:35:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Polk, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater and East Polk Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry, northwestern Palm Beach and southern Glades Counties through 615 PM EDT At 524 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Lake Harbor, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belle Glade, Clewiston, Pahokee, South Bay, Lake Harbor, Okeelanta, Belle Glade Camp, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and Harlem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk and northeastern Nassau Counties through 630 PM EDT At 555 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Glen Cove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Commack, Huntington Station, Glen Cove, Syosset, Huntington, Northport, Oyster Bay, Port Washington, Woodbury, Bayville, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, Brookville, East Northport and Greenlawn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS MAY LEAD TO QUICKLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES EARLY THIS EVENING Snow showers are expected to continue across the region early this evening. The combination of snow showers and breezy conditions may cause roadways to become quickly snow covered and visibilities to rapidly drop to one quarter mile or less for brief periods. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

Community Policy