Fire Weather Watch issued for Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. West of Highway 89, additional accumulations of up to 6 inches along the crest with 2-4 inches below 7000 feet. East of Highway 89 may see up to an additional inch of snow. Rain/snow mix for Tahoe lake level will continue. Winds gusting in excess of 50 mph in the upper portions of the Sierra. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Area roadways that are wet as of nightfall may freeze overnight, creating slick conditions. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest totals will be for the Sierra crest and western portion of the Tahoe Basin, with much less snow on the eastern side of the Basin. Gusty winds will bring rough lake waters to Lake Tahoe with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO