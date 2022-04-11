ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Student, teacher art show returns to Jackson Co.

By Josh Sanchez
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) -More than 50 art pieces made by Jackson County students and teachers lined the walls of Art 634 in Jackson for the first time since the pandemic.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for them to be inspired to maybe even look at doing careers in art. You know, see their artwork in a gallery, a really nice gallery like this. I think this really encourages them to keep making art and to keep displaying it as well,” said Heidi Rhodes, an art teacher at Springport schools.

Rhodes is part of a group of fellow art educators around Jackson County, called JXN Art Teachers.

She said teachers had to get creative on how to celebrate their students’ work during the pandemic.
Rhodes said she’s grateful to be back and able to fill the walls of the gallery to encourage students and even other art teachers to follow their shared passion.

“Any chance we have to visually display and publicly display their work, I think we get more excited than the students do, to be quite honestly,” she said.

10 teachers were invited to feature at least one of their own students’ works alongside their own.
Pieces ranged from sketches to paintings and came from artists of all ages.

One young artist said she was honored to have her work featured on these walls.

“I just think it’s just really cool to come here and see other people’s art and my piece,” said Jasmine Glaspie, a ninth grader at Jackson High School. “It was really surprising, I thought I would get an “A” and get it over with but it’s really cool,” she said.

“I was kind of excited because I was the only one that got picked from my class to get my work displayed,” said Audrey, a seventh grader.

Student and teacher pieces are available to view and purchase through April at Art 634.

