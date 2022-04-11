Jimmie Wayne Williams

Jimmy P. Gibson, 74, of Marcellus, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Lakeland Hospital in Niles. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel in Dowagiac. A Celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Jimmy’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

MARCELLUS, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO