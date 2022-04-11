ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Ford Maverick ST Is Allegedly in the Works

By Eric Boman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
While nothing is confirmed yet, it appears that Ford has been testing out a Maverick pickup truck with dual exhaust. And that usually means one thing, added performance. While the 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck already offers a turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, a performance truck is not out of the...

Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
MotorBiscuit

U.S. News Ranks the Chevy Corvette the Best Luxury Sports Car for 2022

With a score of 9.1 out of 10, the Chevy Corvette is U.S. News’ best luxury sports car for 2022. The two-seater beat 13 other models to clinch the top spot. That said, winning is no easy feat in a category of vehicles with excellent aesthetics, exceptional performance, and luxurious interiors. Below is a breakdown of the features that catapulted the 2022 Corvette to the top.
Motorious

2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
CarBuzz.com

Make Your Ford Maverick Sound Like A Focus RS With This Exhaust

It's easy to bemoan the loss of the Ford Focus RS. It was a rowdy little AWD hot hatchback with drift mode. How can you not? Now, resale values on them are through the roof. Plus, that small hatchback footprint and low, stiff ride aren't great for those that like to get out of doors. But what if you could get just a bit of that Ford RS flavor in something a little more usable?
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
MotorBiscuit

Horsepower Horror: 5 Hilariously Underpowered American Cars

It’s no secret that the oil crisis and hunt for fuel economy in the 1970s led to some American cars with big engines and tiny horsepower. However, some folks may not realize just how bad it got. For as iconic as American muscle cars of the 1960s were when it came to big blocks and more power, the ‘70s really brought the party down. Here’s a look at five of the worst specific horsepower output American cars courtesy of Hot Cars.
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Maverick Lariat Is a Small Luxury Pickup Truck

The Ford Maverick may be a cheap, small truck. But, this compact pickup truck does offer some premium features which buyers may appreciate. With a starting price of $25,680, the 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat adds more comfort and convenience to an already nice truck. These upgrades include things like vinyl seats, 18.0-inch wheels, and a customizable gauge cluster. For some, these improvements may be worthy of the price increase. Especially for those not shopping for a basic work truck.
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Ford Mustang Mach-E Last?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has staked its claim for the best electric SUV in America. It competes with models like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y. The Mustang Mach-E has proven that it is quick and has decent driving range, but is it reliable? How long can Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV models last?
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

