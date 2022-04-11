ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown community holds drive-thru Easter event

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4FSJ_0f5LWT2o00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the community came together Sunday to pass out candy and spread some positivity.

The drive-thru Easter event was held at Mooney High School. Bags of candy and chocolate were handed out to cars that pulled up.

Easter egg hunts and events 2022

Some students were there and of course the Easter Bunny.

“We need to show people that not everything that happens in Youngstown has to be negative, has to be violent, whatever, that there can truly be unity in the community,” said Cherry Robinson.

The event was a collaaboration with the Youngstown Police Department, Mooney High School, Giannio’s Candy and South side recycling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Society
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg Hunts#Drive Thru#Chocolate#Mooney High School#Giannio S Candy
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy