Thursday was a wonderful day for Colorado basketball. In likely preparation for the departure of Jabari Walker, head coach Tad Boyle was able to secure a commitment from four-star forward Bobi Klintman. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound native of Sweden is set to join the Buffs next season alongside fellow incoming freshmen Joe Hurlburt and RJ Smith. Klintman was previously committed to Maryland but upon the resignation of former Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon in December, he reopened his recruitment. He had also received offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming, among several others. According to 24/7 High School Hoops, Klintman...

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO