ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Robertson scores twice in Stars' 6-4 win over Blackhawks

By Matt Carlson
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO - Jason Robertson scored his team-leading 33rd and 34th goals about three minutes apart, and the Dallas Stars strengthened their hold on a...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
City
Kirby, TX
Local
Illinois Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Chicago, IL
Sports
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy