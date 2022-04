Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic left the team’s regular-season finale with a calf injury and now Dallas might have to start the playoffs without him. The Dallas Mavericks were playing their 82nd and final game of the regular season with some positioning for the NBA Playoffs on the line. As such, head coach Jason Kidd had his superstar guard, Luka Doncic, out on the floor in the late stages of the game to try and secure the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO