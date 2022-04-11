ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Cleveland gun store manager defends the future of ghost gun regulations

By Bryanna Idzior
WTVCFOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Tenn. — President Joe Biden is expected to announce new regulations for "ghost guns" as soon as Monday. Ghost guns do not have serial numbers and do not require background checks for purchase. Chase Sneed manages Posey Guns in Cleveland and says his shop sells parts for...

foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmakers Rush To Pass Bills, Including One That Bans Ghost Guns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In less than three weeks, the Maryland General Assembly will wrap up its legislative session and lawmakers are furiously trying to pass whatever bills are still a priority. On the issue of crime, lawmakers are still considering a bill that if it passes, would ban ghost guns.  Ghost guns are untraceable guns with no serial numbers. People could buy parts online with no background check then assemble them at home. A bill named after Officer Keona Holley is also still being considered by lawmakers. The bill is called the Officer Keona Holley Public Safety Act. If it passes, then people...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cleveland, TN
NJ.com

Man busted for building ‘ghost guns’ in his N.J. home

Police have arrested a 26-year-old South Jersey man on charges that he made and sold “ghost guns.”. Carlos Castillo, of Mantua Township, was charged following an investigation by New Jersey State Police into the distribution of these weapons in Gloucester County, according to an announcement by the state police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NBC News

The Rise of Ghost Guns

The Philadelphia Police Department has recovered around 571 constructed ghost guns, more than five times the number in 2019. 40 states have not yet regulated the selling of the pre-packaged ghost guns kits which allow buyers to assemble a working firearm in just over an hour. March 20, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Chronicle

Inslee Signs Gun Regulations Into Law

OLYMPIA — Making, selling or distributing firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition is now illegal in Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday signed a package of bills to restrict gun usage, including where they can be carried, how to handle firearms without serial numbers and what kinds of magazines can be made and sold.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Gun#Gun Rights#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mercury

Drugs, cash and ‘ghost gun’ found in joint state bust

WEST CHESTER — A Delaware man who Chester County police charged with having a large amount of cocaine was later found to have a significant stash of other illegal drugs as well as a “ghost gun” at his home in Wilmington, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS LA

LAPD hosting buyback event just for 'ghost guns'

The LAPD is employing one of its best tactics to get ghost guns off the streets – gift cards.The LAPD is hosting a gun buyback event Saturday just for ghost guns, the firearms that are often bought online in pieces and are untraceable."Our goal here is not only to educate the public to let them know this is illegal, it is dangerous and taking proactive measure in order to reduce all this violence, firearm-related violence in the city of Los Angeles," LAPD Capt. Lillian L. Carranza said.Firearms from handguns to AR-15s will be accepted in exchange for gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.Ghost guns can be exchanged at the following locations:Exposition Park, 3939 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90037New Hope Baptist Church, 5200 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011Van Nuys Masonic Center, 14750 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91405Wilmington Municipal Building, 544 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744Ahmanson Training Center, 5651 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy