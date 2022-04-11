Police: Man assaulted 4 people, shouted homophobic slurs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 27-year-old man was arrested outside a club in Providence early Sunday morning for allegedly punching four men and shouting homophobic slurs.
Police confirmed the suspect, identified as Jacob Manning, was arrested outside of the Dark Lady on Snow Street.
Providence police say the suspect does not know the victims of the alleged assault. Manning is now facing multiple assault charges.
