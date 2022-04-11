ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man assaulted 4 people, shouted homophobic slurs

By Jacqui Gomersall
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 27-year-old man was arrested outside a club in Providence early Sunday morning for allegedly punching four men and shouting homophobic slurs.

Police confirmed the suspect, identified as Jacob Manning, was arrested outside of the Dark Lady on Snow Street.

Providence police say the suspect does not know the victims of the alleged assault. Manning is now facing multiple assault charges.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

