BREAKING: Tesla's China Sales Jumped 85.5% In March

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -0.09% are on their way Thursday to their highest close since Jan. 18, when they closed at $1,030.51, extending gains to an eighth straight session. The stock has gained more than 30% over that stretch, which included good news for the electric-car maker such as the opening of its Berlin, Germany, factory, and ongoing unease about high gasoline prices pushing more people to consider an EV. Tesla shares are up more than 16% so far this month, with March on pace to be the stock's best month since October 2021, when it rose 44%. The stock is up more than 60% in the last 12 months, compared with an advance of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.

STOCKS ・ 21 DAYS AGO