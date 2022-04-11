Omni Sword Chips at Camp Cuddle

As usual, the newest Fortnite season has kicked off with a collectible quest, requiring you to visit several locations to grab a set of items. This time around, you’ll need to collect chips as requested by Omni Blade. Collecting these chips will allow you to customize your Omni Sword’s blades, guards, colors, and even their sound effects. You’ll first need to grab the battle pass to gain access to this feature and claim the Omni Sword from the battle pass itself, but once you do, you’ll have access to all the customization options. But you’ll first need to get your hands on the chips hidden around the map. Keep in mind, Epic Games will continue to add more chips around the map as the season progresses, giving you access to the full list of Omni Sword options.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 DAYS AGO