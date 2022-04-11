ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omni Sword Chips at Camp Cuddle

Cover picture for the articleTo finish the Omni Sword Quest in Camp Cuddle, you’ll need to collect three different Omni Chips in the area. It doesn’t matter in what order you collect them, and you don’t need to get them all in one game. This guide can help you solve all...

Digital Trends

Fortnite: All Omni Chip locations

As usual, the newest Fortnite season has kicked off with a collectible quest, requiring you to visit several locations to grab a set of items. This time around, you’ll need to collect chips as requested by Omni Blade. Collecting these chips will allow you to customize your Omni Sword’s blades, guards, colors, and even their sound effects. You’ll first need to grab the battle pass to gain access to this feature and claim the Omni Sword from the battle pass itself, but once you do, you’ll have access to all the customization options. But you’ll first need to get your hands on the chips hidden around the map. Keep in mind, Epic Games will continue to add more chips around the map as the season progresses, giving you access to the full list of Omni Sword options.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni review

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a powerful robot vacuum that collects fine dust and larger debris, while also cleaning ground-in dirt from hard floors. The docking station is extremely bulky but takes care of cleaning the mopping pads for you, while also emptying the dust canister and refilling the water tank. The Deebot X1 Omni isn’t as smart as some rival models, ploughing through obstacles such as charging cables and socks rather than go round them, plus it's expensive, too.
ELECTRONICS

