Chicago, IL

Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Yields one goal in relief outing

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Delia allowed a goal on 10 shots in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Stars. Delia played the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA

