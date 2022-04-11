ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Puts up two points in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dach scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-4 loss the Stars. It had...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy