Jets' Mark Scheifele: Out Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace. Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO