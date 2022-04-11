ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Out Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Scheifele (upper body) will not play Monday in Montreal, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets'...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL

