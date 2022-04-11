ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 60-assist mark

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kane notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Stars. Kane's...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Coyotes’ Hobey Baker Finalist Nathan Smith Set to Make NHL Debut

Nathan Smith, the newest member of the Arizona Coyotes, has had quite a year. First, he represented the United States in the 2022 Olympic Games. Just this past weekend, the Minnesota State standout played in the NCAA championship game, falling just short of a national title. Now, it’s on to the NHL, where he will debut for the Coyotes tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Hossa, Reichel, Lankinen, Delia

Given the lack of success experienced by the Chicago Blackhawks all season long, it would have been justifiable to presume they’ve been out of playoff contention for months. Yet, it was just recently made official. Even with little left to play for this year, there are still storylines the club needs to focus on to help shape a more fruitful future. Let alone if they expect their fanbase to maintain any level of interest whatsoever.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch

Watch: KCOP-13 Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Blackhawks: 24 - 37 - 11 (59 pts) Kings: 38 - 26 - 10 (86 pts) 1. Calgary Flames: 97 points (72 GP) 2. Edmonton Oilers: 90 points (73 GP) 3. LA Kings: 86 points (74 GP) --------------------------------------------------------- 4. Vegas Golden...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Wilson, Dahlen, Bordeleau

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Doug Wilson is stepping down as general manager due to health concerns. In other news, Jonathan Dahlen’s agent recently denied rumors that his client is looking to return to Sweden for the 2022-23 season, and is hoping to sign an extension in the near future. Meanwhile, the organization did just make a signing, as they announced that prospect Thomas Bordeleau will join the San Jose Barracuda on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
SAN JOSE, CA
WGN News

Pat Foley reflects on 39-year run with Blackhawks

Glenview, Ill. – “I can’t swing. My eyes are watering.” “I know. Me too. I can hit my seven iron 100 yards, maybe.” Pat Foley and Dan Roan are sharing some laughs at The Glen Club as both get ready to retire after nearly four decades as Chicago broadcasters. Foley will ring down the curtain […]
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Steel Sign Macklin Celebrini to USHL Tender Agreement

The Chicago Steel signed Macklin Celebrini to a USHL tender agreement for the 2022-23 season Wednesday. The 15-year-old forward scored 117 points (50 goals, 67 assists) in 52 games for the Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U prep team this past season. His point total ranks in the top-10, all-time among U17 scorers in prep hockey along with his teammate William Whitelaw and current NHL stars Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, and Alex DeBrincat.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Bytes: Hossa, Oduya, Foley & More

Welcome to the April edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team throughout the 2021-22 season. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
NHL
Yardbarker

Magnus Hellberg clears re-entry waivers, will join Red Wings on Friday

Newly-signed Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg has cleared re-entry waivers, according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On Wednesday, the Red Wings signed Hellberg to a one-year contract for the rest of the 2021–22 season. The 31-year-old goaltender had already played 37 games with HC Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League this year, meaning he had to pass through waivers before being eligible to join his new NHL club.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: MacKinnon helps Avalanche rout Kings; Big game for Kakko

It was a huge game for MacKinnon and the Avalanche as they beat the Los Angeles Kings by a 9-3 margin. MacKinnon had a hat trick and two assists for a five-point game in the win. Cale Makar also had four points, including a goal and three assists, for the Avalanche who have now won seven games in a row (as part of a nine-game point streak at 8-0-1) and extended their lead in the Presidents’ Trophy race. This is MacKinnon’s fourth career five-point game and extends his current point streak to five consecutive games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Avalanche Sign Wyatt Aamodt

Colorado has signed defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Aamodt will immediately join the Colorado Eagles on an amateur tryout contract (ATO)
NHL

