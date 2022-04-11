Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 60-assist mark

Given the lack of success experienced by the Chicago Blackhawks all season long, it would have been justifiable to presume they’ve been out of playoff contention for months. Yet, it was just recently made official. Even with little left to play for this year, there are still storylines the club needs to focus on to help shape a more fruitful future. Let alone if they expect their fanbase to maintain any level of interest whatsoever.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO