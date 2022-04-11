University of Dayton awarded over $1.3 million for STEM scholarships

Stock photo of human genome (NHGRI via AP) (Uncredited)

DAYTON — The University of Dayton has been awarded more than $1.3 million for students studying science, technology, engineering and math fields.

The University is a part of the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s “Choose Ohio First” program, which hopes to strengthen the state economy by “building a strong pipeline of STEM graduates for Ohio’s workforce need,” according to a release by UD.

We are passionate about STEM education and contributing to Dayton’s legacy of innovation, with talented graduates such as Jonathan Dekar, who invented a device that allows people with limited mobility to feed themselves, and Eileen Dolan, whose research is making chemotherapy less toxic and more effective,” Paul Benson, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, said in the release.

UD said that the scholarships are also available to students studying biochemistry, biology, physics, environmental science, pre-medicine, engineering, and other fields.

More information about the scholarship and how to apply is available on the program’s website.

