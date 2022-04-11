ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Ask Ellen: Anyone see a fireball last night?

By Brennan Prill, Ellen Bacca
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVMFq_0f5LTM9A00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several sightings of a fireball meteor were reported over Wisconsin on Saturday, including sightings as far east as Michigan.

For the first time in a long time, the skies cleared Saturday night. This has been the cloudiest start to April on record. The fireball meteor was reported Saturday evening at 9:38 p.m. with almost 200 reports on the American Meteor Society page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvJyb_0f5LTM9A00

The meteor was visible in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. It was described as being bright and light green in color. The majority of reports came from Green Bay, Madison, and Milwaukee. There were also reports from Kalamazoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXmyQ_0f5LTM9A00

According to NASA meteor watch: “Analysis of their reports indicate that the meteor was first sighted 53 miles above the southwest Wisconsin town of Gays Mill, moving to the northwest at 52,000 miles per hour. It managed to travel 78 miles through the upper atmosphere, finally disintegrating 34 miles above St. Charles, in the state of Minnesota.”

If you see a fireball meteor, be sure to report it by heading to the American Meteor Society website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireball#Milwaukee
KELOLAND TV

Ravnsborg letter; Sjerven drafted; weather mix ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg sent a letter to members of the House of Representatives, asking them not to impeach him. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Opelika-Auburn News

Bill King: Does anyone still ask, “May I help you?”

The strangest thing happened to me recently. I pulled into a gas station on the outskirts of Nashville, and a store attendant came out to my vehicle and asked, “May I help you?”. Some of us are old enough to remember a time when that question would not have...
GAS PRICE
Northland FAN 106.5

Hit FOX Drama Makes Fun Of Minnesota For A Full Scene

Here we go again! A hit medical first-responder drama is having a go at Minnesota in a recent episode and it isn't even the first time. If you aren't watching 9-1-1 on FOX, you are missing out! The show is one of my favorites and is currently in its fifth season. One of the show's main characters is from Minnesota - on the show and in real life.
MINNESOTA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy