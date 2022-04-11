ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe storms possible midweek

By Garrett Heyd
 4 days ago

Over the past 3 weeks we’ve seen back to back to back soggy weeks. As we move into the upcoming work week it looks like we will go ahead and add another “to back” to that ever growing list, week 4 in a row.

This time we will change out the rain/snow for more spring like weather… thunderstorms! In our case this week we are looking at the potential for some of these storm to be stronger, especially late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

By the time the font reaches the Quad Cities area the risk for severe storms does come down some. Still, the Storm Prediction Center does have a Day 4 Severe Outlook for Wednesday. All of the QCA is within the 15% risk for severe storms. For now the main risk of these storms seem to be piggy backing on the threats for severe weather early Tuesday morning. Lots of factors still to iron out with what all we could see for Wednesday.

Of course as we head into the week it’s always a good idea to make sure you’re severe weather ready! We will continue to keep you up to date on the threat for severe weather as the week progresses. Be sure to have multiple ways to access that all important weather information!

