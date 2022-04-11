Prescribed fire planned at Devils Tower National Monument

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills National Forest’s Hell Canyon Ranger District is burning hazardous fuels in a prescribed fire project. The forest service is burning in an area west of Custer, smoke can be seen for several miles, and may be affecting Highway 16 west of Custer.
MILTON, Del.- Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s zone fire staff, local fire departments, and the Delaware Forest Service, began a landscape burning program on the refuge in March of 2017. This year’s plan includes a total of nearly 200 acres...
GRAYSON COUNTY (KTEN) -- There's a chance some may see smoke hanging in the air around Hagerman Wildlife Refuge on Saturday. KTEN is told the Refuge will have a prescribed burn scheduled in the morning lasting until late afternoon. Refuge staffers say these burns are scheduled to reduce fuel by...
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Haughton Fire Department reports that a prescribed burn will take place Friday on the Army Ammunition Plant. The contained burn will cover an approximate 90-acre zone, including Doyline Rd., Third Street, and Bataan Ave. According to Haughton FD, it will begin around 10 a.m. and end by 4 p.m.
Managers of public lands in the Pine Ridge are planning to conduct prescribed burning as conditions allow in coming weeks. Both the the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and U.S. Forest Service have developed burn plans for properties in Dawes and Sioux counties. Land managers use prescribed burning to reduce...
ZIMMERMAN -- Don't be alarmed if you see smoke northwest of Zimmerman over the next three months because the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is planning prescribed burns. The series of prescribed burns is done during the spring season to help maintain the natural habitats for wildlife while also reducing the chance of wildfires outside the refuge. The fires are beneficial to the native prairie and oak savanna plant communities at the refuge.
Tulsa firefighters were instrumental in helping the child at the scene of yesterday’s standoff. They say the quick actions by one of the Ladder 22 crew members, along with a special backpack, may have saved the child’s life.
