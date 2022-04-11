Prescribed fire planned at Devils Tower National Monument

ZIMMERMAN -- Don't be alarmed if you see smoke northwest of Zimmerman over the next three months because the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is planning prescribed burns. The series of prescribed burns is done during the spring season to help maintain the natural habitats for wildlife while also reducing the chance of wildfires outside the refuge. The fires are beneficial to the native prairie and oak savanna plant communities at the refuge.

ZIMMERMAN, MN ・ 24 DAYS AGO