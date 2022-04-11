ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Smollett once again claims innocence in new song after jail release

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Jussie Smollett has released a new song in which he doubles down on his claims of innocence following his release from jail last month.

The former “Empire” star shared a snippet of the song, “Thank You God,” to Instagram this weekend.

The rap, which was released about three weeks after Smollett walked out of jail, includes statements of his innocence that echo those he made during his trial.

“It’s like they’re hell bent on not solving the crime,” Smollet raps in the song.

Another verse states, “You got the wrong one.”

Smollett in December was sentenced to 150 days in prison for lying to police after reporting a racist and homophobic attack in 2019, which was deemed to be staged.

The actor fights back against his conviction in his song, saying, “You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?”

Smollett pledged to donate the proceeds from the song to Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Secure the Bag Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project.

Smollett had served six days of his 150-day sentence when he was released from jail last month pending the appeal of his conviction.

Angela Hawkins
3d ago

😆😆😅😅😂 😂🤣🤣 Please! No one cares! This dude had a good future in the palm of his hands and he closed his fists too tight! He is his own worst enemy. Before you know it he'll be asking if y'all want fries with that 🤣

