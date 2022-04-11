ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

After Win, Padres Head to Bay Area, Then It’s Back to Petco Park for Home Opener Thursday

Jurickson Profar watches as his second-inning grand slam soars out to left field. Photo credit: @padres, via Twitter

The Padres settled down after a disheartening loss to open their series in Arizona, closing it out with a 10-5 win Sunday as they took three of four from the Diamondbacks.

The team jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second, powered by a Jurickson Profar grand slam, followed by a Jorge Alfaro solo shot – his first homer as a Padre. Jake Cronenworth, Luke Voit and Ha-Seong Kim each scored two runs, while Austin Nola, serving as DH, had two hits.

It wasn’t all good news though. Nabil Crismatt stepped in for the injured Blake Snell, who was pulled before he even could throw a pitch Sunday.

Manager Bob Melvin later told 97.3 the Fan that Snell had suffered left adductor tightness on his final warm-up pitch. He answered “I would think, probably,” to whether he will require a stint on the injured list.

The Padres move on for a three-game set in San Francisco, with Nick Martinez, Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea set to take the mound.

Then they finally head home to welcome the World Series champion Atlanta Braves for Opening Day at Petco Park at 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

Gallagher Square Lawn Seats remain for the home opener as do limited tickets on Friday, with more availability Saturday and Sunday.

Opening weekend festivities – part of a long 10-game home stand that also brings the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers to town – include:

  • Friday – Party in the Park. Celebrate the 90’s in Gallagher Square with canned drink specials, games, and more, while the team also marks Jackie Robinson Day.
  • Sunday – the first 35,000 fans receive an Opening Series hat, while the park also hosts KidsFest, when families are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy bounce houses, games, face painters and other kid-friendly activities.

