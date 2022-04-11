ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dior Celebrates 30 Montaigne Store Reopening With Exclusive Handbag Collection

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDior, which reopened its iconic 30 Montaigne flagship to the public last month, has launched a collection of exclusive handbags and accessories to celebrate the occasion. The range, available at the...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

The Beckham Men Stun in Dior for Their Recent Wedding Attire

Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz Beckham looked handsome as ever wearing Dior by Kim Jones to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz‘s wedding on Saturday. The groom wore a custom Dior men’s collection black wool peak lapel tailcoat, which featured a silver chain. The outfit included matching pants with satin stripe, a white cotton vest, a white cotton pocket square, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué, a white cotton bow-tie and black polished leather derbies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
brides.com

22 Gorgeous Green Wedding Dresses for Every Bridal Style

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you picture a wedding dress, chances are you envision a formal gown in white, ivory, or the lightest of blush. But as more brides step out and decide to truly make their days their own, the concept of wedding dresses is also evolving. Now more than ever, brides are opting for colored gowns over the custom white look, and one of our favorite hue options for bold brides are green wedding dresses.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: The Best Deals Up to 92% Off Sam Edelman, Free People and More

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is on, just in time to add new spring styles to your wardrobe like cute sandals or return-to-office staples. Now through March 27, the sale event is offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Nordstrom Rack already has deals up to 92% off, so image how good of a deal you can get on designer styles. Be sure to head over to Nordstrom Rack today and check out the savings.
SHOPPING
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Revisits a Classic Dior Collection

Rihanna’s maternity style just keeps getting better. Since announcing her pregnancy in January, the star has kept her outfit choices bold and colorful, wearing custom pieces and looks fresh from the fall 2022 runways. New fashion is cause for excitement, but last night while heading to dinner at Giorgio Baldi, the star revisited a classic collection from Christian Dior. Layered over her kitten print mini-dress from KNWLS was a whipstitched fur coat from the brand’s fall 2002 runway. The ombré piece, designed by John Galliano, fades from magenta to tan and features a coyote lining that peeks out on its cuffs and collars. Eye-catching from the moment it debuted on model Raica Oliveira two decades ago, the coat is one of the rarest Dior pieces that Rihanna and longtime collaborator Jahleel Weaver have selected.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Andre Oentoro

Fashion Accessories That Are Must-Haves in 2022

There was no time in the history of modern humans that we rejected accessories. In 2022, we have some new trends to try out and share with the world. Some items will be retiring, other ones will emerge on the scene and some old ones will get to enjoy the spotlight once again. Check out these fashion accessories for 2022 and see how you can incorporate them into your styling.
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
brides.com

New Elena Morar Wedding Dresses

Elena Morar is a Ukrainian wholesale bridal brand that globally produces high-quality gowns at reasonable prices. As noted on the brand's website, "Over the course of 20 years, we have completed more than 1,000 orders, having won the trust of more than 250 customers from Ukraine, the CIS, and the world. Elena Morar is always at the height of fashion."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bergdorf Snags Exclusive for Valentino Archive Collection

Click here to read the full article. Bergdorf Goodman has snagged the multibrand retail exclusive launch for the Valentino Archive collection. On Thursday, the New York-based retailer will showcase five of the six pieces within the limited-edition collection that debuted on the runway at the Valentino show in October 2021. It will be housed in the Valentino shop on the second floor of Bergdorf’s women’s store.More from WWDPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleValentino Couture Spring 2022Photos from the 'Euphoria' Season Two Red Carpet The Archive collection was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the house’s creative director, and includes reimagined takes on signature designs from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MarketWatch

Macy's launches exclusive fashion collection Royalty by Maluma

Macy's Inc. M, -0.27% announced the launch of Royalty by Maluma, a fashion collection co-created by Columbian superstar Maluma. Priced from $39.50 to $179, the collection includes items for men and women and is available on digital Macy's channels and select store locations. Maluma partnered with Reunited Clothing for Macy's on the collection. He is best known as a singer, songwriter and actor, recently seen in the Jennifer Lopez romcom "Marry Me" and providing a voice for one of the characters in the Oscar nominated "Encanto." Macy's stock has soared nearly 71% over the past year, far outpacing the benchmark S&P 500 index.
BEAUTY & FASHION
brides.com

New HONOR Wedding Dresses, Plus Past Collections

After starting out as an opera singer and premed student, Giovanna Randall made her debut into the bridal fashion space by launching HONOR in 2010. Randall, the president and head designer of the brand, named the bridal company after her sister, and it’s a tribute to fearless women from the past and present. Feminine silhouettes, intricate detailing, and extraordinary fabrics are recurring themes in her designs. Iconic celebrities, such as Kirsten Dunst, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, and Alexa Chung, have all worn gowns from HONOR.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Betsey Johnson Hooks Up With Knix for Intimates and Apparel Collection

Click here to read the full article. Betsey Johnson has teamed with Knix for a new collaboration. The collection features nightgowns, sleep sets, bras, underwear and cropped pants and tops in lively prints. Knix, which was founded by Joanna Griffiths in 2013, is a direct-to-consumer brand based in Toronto with an e-commerce business and three stores in Canada.More from WWDBeauty at the 2022 Grammy AwardsBrandon Blackwood Releases New Spring CollectionOdylyne The Ceremony Bridal Spring 2023 The company makes bras, shapewear, loungewear, active, sleepwear and maternity clothes including lightweight anti-chafing shorts, wireless bras and leakproof underwear. “I’m nuts for Knix,” said Betsey Johnson. “I’ve...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s and Kenzo Drop Nigo-Designed Denim

Click here to read the full article. There are two new ways to wear denim designed by Nigo. Kenzo released the third drop in a series of limited-edition capsule collections for Spring 2022 designed by the Japanese streetwear pioneer. It is the brand’s most comprehensive capsule wardrobe to hit stores since Nigo’s appointment as Kenzo’s artistic director in September 2021. The collection resolves around denim and Kenzo’s boke flower logo created by Nigo. The collection is comprised of eight pieces for women and seven pieces for men, though all designs are all genderless in nature. Denim blouses are embroidered with the boke...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Bumbags Are This Season's Trendiest Essential

As handbags are making a resurgence this season, style enthusiasts are opting for bold silhouettes with striking hues of orange, pink and green. In addition, bumbags are currently the most sought-after daily essential, alongside the Dior Saddle and Chanel‘s Classic Double Flap Bag. According to Rebag, the 63% increase...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

