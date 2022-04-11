Dior Celebrates 30 Montaigne Store Reopening With Exclusive Handbag Collection

Click here to read the full article. Betsey Johnson has teamed with Knix for a new collaboration. The collection features nightgowns, sleep sets, bras, underwear and cropped pants and tops in lively prints.
Knix, which was founded by Joanna Griffiths in 2013, is a direct-to-consumer brand based in Toronto with an e-commerce business and three stores in Canada.
The company makes bras, shapewear, loungewear, active, sleepwear and maternity clothes including lightweight anti-chafing shorts, wireless bras and leakproof underwear.
“I’m nuts for Knix,” said Betsey Johnson. “I’ve...
