WATCH: Klay Thompson's Ridiculous Move In Warriors-Pelicans Game

Klay Thompson has an incredible move in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans on the final day of the regular season, and during the game the he had an incredible move.

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injures, but returned to the lineup earlier this season.

The Warriors have clinched the third seed in the Western Conference, so this will be the first time the franchise has made the playoffs since 2018-19.

The Related stories on NBA basketball