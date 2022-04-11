ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

WATCH: Klay Thompson's Ridiculous Move In Warriors-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIMN9_0f5LR73w00

Klay Thompson has an incredible move in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans on the final day of the regular season, and during the game the he had an incredible move.

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injures, but returned to the lineup earlier this season.

The Warriors have clinched the third seed in the Western Conference, so this will be the first time the franchise has made the playoffs since 2018-19.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
New York State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kemba Walker
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Report: What “Astonished” Kevin Durant About James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets dynasty swiftly ended before it ever began. A year after seemingly forming a superteam by acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets, the Nets sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers. A rift between Harden and Kevin Durant reportedly developed before Harden’s brief Nets run concluded. According...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Golden State Warriors#The New Orleans Pelicans#Nbcs#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumors Swirling Ahead Of The Draft

A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy