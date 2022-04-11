ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Port Aransas restaurants see sales go higher during Sandfest

By Andrew Christiansen
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCQKz_0f5LR6BD00

Port Aransas beaches were decorated with sand sculptures this past weekend, drawing in people from around the state and even further.

Many of those people didn’t just walk down the beach and admire the sculptures. They also headed to local restaurants to grab a bite to eat.

Owner of Kody’s, Edwin Myers, said his restaurant and bar usually sees more customers than usual during Sandfest, but during the month of April, customers don’t wander in as often as other months.

“Sandfest kind of bridges the gap between Spring Break and Memorial Day. It’s a slower time in Port Aransas that was originally developed to bring more people to Port Aransas and hep support the local businesses,” Myers said.

He said during January and February, Winter Texans help to stimulate Port Aransas’ economy and during March, the Spring Break crowd helps to bring in even more business. He said April isn’t as popular of a month, but Summer is when business starts to pick up.

Pete and Jean Cook were at Kody’s on Sunday and said they were about to head back to Corpus Christi, but it was all the cars heading over there that made them stop by Kody’s.

“After Sandfest the traffic brought us here. Just to get a bite to eat. Traffic is way backed up to get onto the JFK and to get onto the ferry,” Pete Cook said.

Business was also booming on Sunday at Crazy Cajun Seafood restaurant. Kris Jones is a busser who has worked there for around 4 years and said Sandfest can bring in anywhere from double to triple the customers, even from around the country.

“A big weekend like Sandfest or every now and then, Labor Day and stuff, you’re going to be super busy but in the summer there’s just so many places to stay and people like to come down here,” Jones said.

Mary and Less Hutton came to Port Aransas on Sunday from Fair Oaks Ranch, about two hours away. They were about to go to Sandfest, but found that they couldn’t find parking, so they went to Crazy Cajun Seafood Restaurant instead.

“We want the economy to flourish down here. We own a condo and we wander in it and it’s important to Texas to get the business,” Mary Hutton said.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Food & Drinks
Port Aransas, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Port Aransas, TX
Lifestyle
Corpus Christi, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Cook
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Labor Day#Economy#Beaches#Food Drink#Winter Texans#Crazy Cajun Seafood
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy