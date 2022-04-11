American Legion Post 47 hosts kids Easter party for families of veterans

The American Legion Post 166 has gifted the deed of their building and property to the town of New Market. Located at 202 E. Old Cross Road, the American Legion building was built in 1982. According to New Market Town Manager J. Todd Walters, the one-story brick building is around 4,600 square feet with a basement. The building consists of the main floor, which is an open-spaced area, a basement that has a dining/bar area, and a kitchen. Bathrooms are on both floors. The building has been assessed by Shenandoah County to be worth up to $537,000.

NEW MARKET, VA ・ 29 DAYS AGO