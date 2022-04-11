ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

American Legion Post 47 hosts kids Easter party for families of veterans

wfft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids enjoyed their own Easter egg hunt, and the Easter...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Forestville American Legion Post 209 wins Terryville High School's Chili Cook Off

BRISTOL – Forestville American Legion Post 209 won Terryville High School’s Chili Cook Off this year, helping students to raise money for a senior trip to Costa Rica. The contest was held March 18 and saw 20 chili cooks enter. But, when votes were tallied, Post 209’s “The American Chili – the chili that feeds your soul”, made by Commander Brian Avery and his wife, came out on top.
BRISTOL, CT
Northern Virginia Daily

American Legion Post donates building to town of New Market

The American Legion Post 166 has gifted the deed of their building and property to the town of New Market. Located at 202 E. Old Cross Road, the American Legion building was built in 1982. According to New Market Town Manager J. Todd Walters, the one-story brick building is around 4,600 square feet with a basement. The building consists of the main floor, which is an open-spaced area, a basement that has a dining/bar area, and a kitchen. Bathrooms are on both floors. The building has been assessed by Shenandoah County to be worth up to $537,000.
NEW MARKET, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Post
DFW Community News

Easter Crossword Puzzle for Kids

This Easter crossword puzzle for kids is a fun and engaging activity for kids who like challenging word search games!. We have one easy Easter crossword puzzle ready to be downloaded and printed; perfect for learning new vocabulary and practicing spelling. Easter Crossword Puzzle. Are you and your kid ready...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Columbia Daily Herald

Easter in Columbia brings renewal. Celebrate at one of these church services

Easter, culminating Holy Week, accompanied by Spring’s flowers and birds, reminds everyone that the renewal of life continues. Easter is the first Sunday following the first full moon after the March Equinox. Holy Week marks the most significant event in the Christian Calendar, the resurrection of Jesus. The days preceding Easter Sunday are filled with meaning for the church universal.
COLUMBIA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy