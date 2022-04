Starting next week, Sonic the Hedgehog's good pal Tails will star in a series of videos called TailsTube. The series will center on all things Sonic, allowing viewers the chance to learn more about the characters and their world. On the show, Tails will have special guests appear, and cover frequently asked questions. With all of the hype surrounding Sonic right now, the video series could attract a lot of attention. While it seems like the perfect thing for younger Sonic fans, it also seems like it could be fun for those that have been with the series since the very beginning!

COMICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO