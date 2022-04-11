SAPRE: Living all the Yales

Amidst the preponderance of social media posts today that spam our brains with information, it seems cruelly ironic that the information is so easy to forget. Just weeks ago, almost every single news site was flooded with images of Ukraine. Just months ago, they were flooded with images of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Just a year or two ago, we all posted on Instagram in solidarity with the protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement. And where have all of these discussions gone? In the wake of these tragic events, only the people most intimately affected by them continue to feel the pain of grief and loss. The world, on the other hand, seems more than content to move along its merry way, as if nothing has quite changed at all.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO