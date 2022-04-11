ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

SAPRE: Living all the Yales

By Pradz Sapre
Yale Daily News
 4 days ago

I have always been a staunch believer in precious freedom. If someone told me that my actions were pre-ordained by some invisible puppeteer, tucked away in the firmaments, I’d laugh in their face. And if someone argued that my emotions and desires could always be traced back to influences from art,...

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

UP CLOSE | Yale communities feel the pandemic’s effect on music making

Musicians at Yale shared how the pandemic impacted their psychological well-being and altered the nature of their music. If there were to be a medium of communication across boundaries, it would be the universal language of music. There is something magical about listening to live music while swaying your body, synchronized with those around you — an experience that all but disappeared during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

BOLES: Graduation Isolation

Everything about COVID-19 sucks (except for this). The latest demonstration of this fact came when an unprecedented number of rising juniors — my class — found out they would participate in a forced mass exodus from on-campus housing next year. The administration took this measure to ensure that the first-year and sophomore class could live on-campus. Traditionally, this is a requirement for students during their first two years at Yale. The notable exception? My class, of course.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Yale Concert Band celebrates director Thomas Duffy’s 40-year tenure at Yale￼

Throughout Thomas Duffy’s forty years at Yale, the music director of Yale Bands has composed pieces about everything from underwater rubies to a Parisian in America. On Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Woolsey Hall, the Yale Concert Band will commemorate Duffy’s 40 years of service in their spring concert. The program will include a selection of his compositions throughout his tenure at Yale.
MUSIC
Yale Daily News

Two Yale professors selected as Guggenheim Fellows

Yale professors Daphne Brooks and Milan Svolik have been selected from a pool of 2,500 applicants as recipients of the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship. On April 7, in the 97th annual Guggenheim Fellowship competition, Brooks, a professor of African American studies, women’s, gender and sexuality studies and music, and Svolik, a professor of political science, were among 180 individuals awarded the fellowship from a wide range of artistic fields and scholarly disciplines. Brooks was named as the sole recipient of the fellowship in the theater arts and performance studies category. Svolik was one of two recipients in the political science category.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale School#Volatilized
Yale Daily News

Randall Horton gives Yale talk on writing and incarceration

Last Monday, author and University of New Haven professor Randall Horton spoke to Yale students and faculty about his most recent works involving his experiences while incarcerated. Horton is an author of memoirs and several books of poetry. He often writes about incarceration, drawing on his own experience in prison....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Sidney Altman, Nobel laureate and former Dean of Yale College, dies at 82

Sidney Altman, former dean of Yale College and Nobel Prize winner, died in his New Jersey home on April 5. He was 82. Altman, Sterling professor emeritus of molecular, cellular and developmental biology, won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1989 for discovering the catalytic properties of RNA. Altman became a professor at the University in 1971, and he served as dean of Yale College from 1985 to 1989. During his time as dean, Altman helped pioneer the University’s approach to undergraduate science education.
OBITUARIES
Yale Daily News

The Age-ing of Abigail

For some reason, I’ve chosen this late in my college career to have a crisis about my major. My mantra to my family — and to myself — when asked about my major was that I don’t have to decide until the end of my sophomore year. Now, suddenly, it is the end of my sophomore year?
Yale Daily News

Yale assistant professor Dylan Gee receives Early-Career in Affective Science Award

Dylan Gee, an assistant professor of psychology and psychiatry at Yale, was honored by the Society for Affective Science, or SAS, for her research on how early adversity in childhood contributes to the development of mental health disorders. The SAS Early-Career in Affective Science Awards recognize the outstanding scientific contributions...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Yale Daily News

HOVANNESIAN: Democratize the Yale Corporation

A voice without a vote is futile. Imagine a governing body that promises to listen to the concerns of its people, without giving them any means to enforce that obligation. Unfortunately, this isn’t a hypothetical. At Yale, students have been consistently denied the right to vote on something of utmost importance — our education.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

College Decision YouTube is Problematic

My relatives, high school students in Turkey and I, a student in the United States, bonded over our fears about college. Their concerns surrounding college focused on having to choose a career path in order to apply to occupation-specific universities. They were concerned about their university exam scores because it was the only thing that determined which career, university or life they could lead.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

If I Told the Truth in My College Essay, Here’s What It Would’ve Said

The college essay that got me admitted to Yale was about a parking lot. I thought I was a fucking genius. I was participating in the highest art form of 16-year-old bullshit—the weak-ass, stupid-ass, seemingly-everyone-can-read-right-through-this-except-for-the admissions-officer-who’s-admitting-me-ass metaphor. Newsflash: I wasn’t the only one. To my utter surprise and...
COLLEGES
Boston

Yale epidemiologist: ‘The pandemic is not over’

“Many of us are suggesting that we are not out of the woods, not by a long shot.”. Even as restrictions are loosened across the country and the United States sees comparatively low COVID-19 case counts, one Yale epidemiology professor is seeking to remind people that we are not out of the woods yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yale Daily News

NAM: Love Letter To Myself

Normally, people write letters to their future selves so that, after an indiscriminate amount of time, they can read them and reflect on who they were and what they wanted when they first wrote the letter. But this one isn’t a letter for me to read a few months or a year from now; it’s a letter for you, myself, the me writing this right now.
SOCIETY
Yale Daily News

YEO: A savior died

Amidst the preponderance of social media posts today that spam our brains with information, it seems cruelly ironic that the information is so easy to forget. Just weeks ago, almost every single news site was flooded with images of Ukraine. Just months ago, they were flooded with images of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Just a year or two ago, we all posted on Instagram in solidarity with the protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement. And where have all of these discussions gone? In the wake of these tragic events, only the people most intimately affected by them continue to feel the pain of grief and loss. The world, on the other hand, seems more than content to move along its merry way, as if nothing has quite changed at all.
RELIGION
Yale Daily News

Computer Science faculty call for first facilities change in 30 years

As Yale strives to strengthen its scientific offerings, computer science — the most popular undergraduate major under the engineering and applied science umbrella — is a key priority. But with the department on track to continue expanding both in student and faculty size, some faculty expressed serious concerns about the existing physical infrastructure.
EDUCATION
Yale Daily News

Yale quizbowl team wins back to back national championships

Yale’s quizbowl team clinched its second national championship in two weeks this past weekend, winning the Academic Competition Federation’s national championship in the undergraduate division over a marathon 19 games. Yale had previously claimed the Division II National Championship at the Intercollegiate Championship Tournament, run by National Academic...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New initiative Yale Ventures to promote innovation and entrepreneurship

On Tuesday morning, the University announced the creation of Yale Ventures, a new initiative to help faculty and students launch their ideas into medical, technology, science and engineering startups and support innovation and entrepreneurship throughout New Haven. Yale Ventures will be led by recently appointed Senior Associate Provost for Entrepreneurship...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

ASAT: Human Right’s Lawyer’s Message To The Yale Community

Spring has finally arrived in New Haven. Yalies are starting to enjoy the beautiful weather and come out of their cozy dormitories. Sunny weather is not the only thing that makes us smile. With graduation looming, soon-to-be Yale alumni are excited about the prospect of celebrating their hard work with loved ones. Upon graduating, Yalies will embark on new journeys driven by their ambition and individual choice. Some may choose careers with a mission and purpose. Among us, we could be looking at future presidents, ambassadors, prominent entrepreneurs, policymakers and more. My heart fills with joy when I envision a bright future for Yalies.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy