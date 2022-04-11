Bernett’s home run leads JMU Softball past Hofstra

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
Click here to read the full article. Georgia’s national champion football team takes the field Saturday in Athens for its annual G-Day scrimmage, hoping to successfully answer questions about its future prospects. Meanwhile, the school’s athletic department has been failing to provide information about its past profits.
To date, Georgia is the only public, Power Five school that has not publicly released its 2021 NCAA Financial Reporting System data, either of its own volition or in response to open records requests. The annual revenue and expense reports, which inform Sportico’s intercollegiate finances database, were due to the NCAA on or before...
