Houston, TX

Allbirds coming soon to Rice Village

By Shawn Arrajj
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sustainable footwear and apparel brand Allbirds will open a new location this summer in Rice Village at 2503 Amherst St., Houston. Products sold at the store...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Houston

REXA, Inc. breaks ground on new facility in Tomball

REXA, Inc. broke ground on its new office building at 20338 Telge Road, Bldg. E, Tomball, on March 22, Marketing Manager Nick Lalos said. The anticipated opening date is October 1. The new office will be 18,000 square feet and will offer in-house repairs, field service support and client technical training in addition to keeping models and spare parts in stock. 281-351-7222. www.rexa.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Marco's Pizza opening new locations in Tomball, Magnolia

Marco’s Pizza is opening two new locations in Tomball and Magnolia, according to owners Keith and Rocio Sizemore. The Tomball location is projected to open in late April at 14635 FM 2920, Ste. 101, Tomball, and the Magnolia location will open in May at 32725 FM 2978, Ste. 104. The locations will serve classic and specialty pizzas, pizza bowls, subs, wings and more for carryout and delivery. 281-954-4949 (Tomball), 832-990-6200 (Magnolia). www.marcos.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dave's Hot Chicken now open in Rice Village

Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in Rice Village on Feb. 24 at 2525 Rice Blvd., Ste. B, Houston. Bringing Nashville-style hot chicken in a fast-casual style restaurant, this is the fourth location of Dave's Hot Chicken to open in the Houston area. Menu items include chicken tenders and sliders with a choice of fries, slaw, or mac and cheese as a side. 832-701-0122. www.daveshotchicken.com.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Aaron Bludorn's team makes waves in Rice Village with true blue seafood restaurant

The team behind Bludorn has revealed more details about their plans for Rice Village. Slated to open this fall, the new seafood restaurant will be called Navy Blue. First announced last year, the new project will occupy the former Politan Row space at 2445 Times Blvd. Chef Aaron Bludorn will partner with his wife, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, and Bludorn general manager Cherif Mbodji on the project.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Food truck venue The Table at Madeley celebrates grand opening in Conroe

Food truck venue The Table at Madeley celebrated its grand opening April 6 at 316 Madeley St., Conroe, owner Frank Jackson said. The business features four trucks on-site, including Taste the Asian, Nacho Food Truck, Kajun Eatz and Italian District. The business is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays and closed on Mondays. The Table at Madeley also offers traditional and craft beer, a premium wine selection, and frozen margaritas to go by the gallon and half gallon. 832-326-2289. www.conroetable.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shanell's Playhouse coming soon to Sugar Land

A new out-of-the-box preschool play care will soon be opening in Sugar Land’s Riverstone community. Shanell’s Playhouse, a preschool play care center geared toward toddlers ages 2-5 years old, will open this summer at 18772 University Blvd., Sugar Land, owner Shanell Thibodeaux confirmed with Community Impact Newspaper. The...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Krazy Girl Paint and Pottery now open in Fulshear

Krazy Girl Paint and Pottery hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting on March 25. The pottery studio is located at 8030 FM 359 S., Ste. D, Fulshear. Visitors can paint custom wood signs as well as ready-to-paint ceramics. 346-707-8279. www.krazygirlpaintandpottery.godaddysites.com. Metro Reporter, South Houston. Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper...
FULSHEAR, TX
Community Impact Houston

Claws Boil & Bar now serving seafood in Spring

Claws Boil & Bar—located at 16000 Stuebner Airline Road, Ste. M, Spring—held its grand opening celebration on March 18. The eatery offers seafood, such as fresh oysters and shrimp, as well as drinks, such as the Thai Passion Margarita and the White Pineapple Lychee Sangria. 832-559-8006. https://clawshtx.com/. Reporter,...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: 1838 Grill New Braunfels now open and more local business updates; Tomball ISD considering boundary changes near The Woodlands and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of April 11. Note: The following stories were published April 8-11. Central Texas. Check out nine business and dining updates from New Braunfels. Amigo’s BBQ Grill, a well-loved Pflugerville taco and...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Wunsche Bros. Cafe & Saloon marks 100 years in Old Town Spring

This year marks the 100th anniversary since the building now home to Wunsche Bros. Cafe & Saloon was first constructed in Old Town Spring in 1902. Located at 103 Midway St., Spring, the building is a recorded historic landmark by the Texas Historical Commission and originally functioned as a hotel, brothel and saloon, according to the business’s website. Today, the restaurant serves a variety of Texas and American classics, such as burgers, chicken fried steak and catfish, as well as signature dishes, such as campfire fare entrees and chocolate whiskey cake—a recipe that dates back to the prohibition era. 281-350-1902. www.wunschebros.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Sugar Land and Missouri City, including T-Mobile renovations

Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Katy. The following projects have been filed in the past week through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. T-Mobile: 22903 Morton Ranch Road, Ste. 100, Katy. Type of work: renovation/alteration.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Petbar coming soon to the Heights

Petbar Boutique is expected to open in the Heights in late April at 3120 White Oak Drive, Houston. The locally owned business will offer a self-service wash station with waist-high stainless steel tubs, nonslip ramps, aprons, towels, brushes, colognes, ear cleaners, tooth brushes and a professional dryer, according to its website. Petbar will also offer full-service washes, full-service grooming and a pet taxi—a taxi for patrons’ pets to get to and from the boutique. www.petbarinc.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Don Tomate Meat Market opens on Kuykendahl Road

Don Tomate Meat Market opened its second location April 2 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. 150, Tomball. A bakery and taqueria are located on-site, while the store sells fresh produce, cuts of meat and specialty items from Mexico and Central America, such as candy. The original Don Tomate storefront is located at 17835 Grant Road, Cypress. 281-205-1304. www.facebook.com/dontomatekuykendahl.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Nest Diner opening soon in Cypress

Cypress will soon be home to The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress. Officials said there is not yet a concrete opening date, but they are looking to open their doors before May. The menu features breakfast, lunch, dinner and crawfish, offering a variety of culinary stylings for each meal. 281-304-2219. www.thenestdiner.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

