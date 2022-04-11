Allbirds coming soon to Rice Village

This year marks the 100th anniversary since the building now home to Wunsche Bros. Cafe & Saloon was first constructed in Old Town Spring in 1902. Located at 103 Midway St., Spring, the building is a recorded historic landmark by the Texas Historical Commission and originally functioned as a hotel, brothel and saloon, according to the business’s website. Today, the restaurant serves a variety of Texas and American classics, such as burgers, chicken fried steak and catfish, as well as signature dishes, such as campfire fare entrees and chocolate whiskey cake—a recipe that dates back to the prohibition era. 281-350-1902. www.wunschebros.com.

