ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Outlander Recap: [Spoiler] Almost Dies, and Then Things Get Dramatic

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7pip_0f5LNpwn00

Click here to read the full article.

The Very Bad Thing that happens to Claire in A Breath of Snow and Ashes takes place in this week’s Outlander , and it’s barely over before the Frasers’ next trial begins.

There’s a lot to get through in “The World Turned Upside Down,” so let’s jump right in, aye?

IN WHICH LIZZIE NEEDS TO FOCUS | When Claire and Jamie realize that no one’s heard from the MacNeil family in a while, she rounds up Lizzie, Malva and Bree to accompany her as she checks on them. What they find is horrible: The entire family is shut up in their cabin, very ill with dysentery — or the “bloody flux,” as it’s colloquially known — and they’re concerningly dehydrated. “Don’t touch your faces!” Claire advises her helpers, who rush to see how the children are doing. The baby is barely breathing and can’t swallow, and it’s a literal s—tstorm in there, but Lizzie still thinks it’s very important to admonish Claire for swearing when she realizes how close to death a good number of the MacNeils are. Oy.

Then the baby dies. And so does Mrs. MacNeil and at least one of her children. Lizzie is near the wee MacNeil when she passes, and she COVERS HER MOUTH with her hand. Lizzie! You had one job, and yelling at Claire wasn’t it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jME8S_0f5LNpwn00 Pretty soon, a large number of Ridge dwellers are either dead or ill with the same disease — and when Claire passes out at a funeral, her family thinks she’s gotten it, too. Over the next several days, Malva joins Jamie, Bree, Roger and Lizzie as they watch over a sweating, shaking, delirious Claire. One night, while they’re both taking a break in the kitchen, Malva makes willow bark tea for Jamie. They chat amiably. Eventually the conversation comes around to Jamie’s heritage. “I come from a long line of traitors, thieves and bastards,” he jokes. “I dinna believe it sir,” she says. “You seem a fine gentleman to me.” And because his own heart’s blood is near-dying upstairs, Jamie doesn’t notice Malva near-drooling over him in the corner.

IN WHICH CLAIRE SAYS ‘OH HELL NO’ | As she suffers, Claire’s fever dreams subject her to images of storms, a snake and her own heart outside of her body. She opens her eyes at one point to see Jamie, blurry, drinking as he leans against the window of their bedroom, and Malva is comforting him. Even half dead, Claire is like, “THIS WILL NOT STAND.”

So she refuses to die, and Roger is by her bed when she wakes up. Sometime while Claire was out of it, Mrs. Bug and Malva cut her hair in an old-wives’-tale-fueled attempt to bring down her fever, and now she’s sporting a rough pixie cut. Like, Tinkerbell after a bender cut. Anyway, the important thing is that Claire is alive and her fever has broken. No wait, Claire thinks the most important thing is that Jamie not see her in her current state. “He’s seen you — it — already,” Roger tells her, and when asked, he adds, “He didn’t say anything. He just cried.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dETr_0f5LNpwn00 Then Bree rushes in, hugs her mom and tells her that she’s pregnant, and Jamie follows. As Bree evens out her mom’s new ‘do, Claire demands an update about the illness’ sweep through their community, so he gives it to her: A lot of people died, the dysentery spread from a dead moose in the river near the MacNeils’ cabin, pretty much everyone who’s going to live is on the mend, and Tom Christie has been extremely ill with headache and fever. When Mr. and Mrs. Fraser are alone, she tells him that she dreamed of “a snake, and it was in this house” (#foreshadowing), and he rather chirpily says, “I’d be very angry, Claire, if you’d died and left me.” Well call me a bag of Baked Lays, because I’m a little salty. I’ve already noted the reasons that this scene should carry more emotional weight than it does. All that aside, and without the immediacy of Fergus’ attempt to harm himself, I still don’t think Jamie would be this chipper five minutes after Claire stopped knocking on heaven’s door.

My bruised Sassenachy feelings are assuaged a bit by the Jamie/Claire scene that takes place a short while later, when she finds him sleeping on the floor next to their bed in an effort not to interrupt her rest. She tells him to get in next to her, and then they engage in the kind of dialogue I love: a little sexy, very devotional, funny and natural. At one point, she mentions that she finds his calloused hands “deeply erotic.” He raises an eyebrow, then casts an eye to his lap. “Well, if I dinna have callouses down there , it’s no fault of yours,” he responds dryly. THIS is how I like my Claire and Jamie: heart-eyed and rumpled and never missing an opportunity to make a reference to Jamie’s wee bagpipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ka6f_0f5LNpwn00 IN WHICH SAM HEUGHAN DOES SOME OF HIS FINEST WORK | I should also tell you that Claire has theorized that she and Tom Christie had the same illness, but that it wasn’t the bloody flux that plagued the rest of Fraser’s Ridge. And as the weeks pass, things seem to be getting back to normal… until Tom, Malva and Allan Christie roll up in front of the Big House and, icier than normal, demand a word with Himself.

Malva is pregnant, Tom announces, and she won’t say who the father is unless Jamie is in attendance. So Jamie kindly, though in pretty baffled fashion, asks her what’s up. “You know the truth as well as I do!” she shouts, crying, as she says the babe inside her was fathered by none other than James Alexander Malcom MacKenzie Fraser, the First of His Name, MacDubh of Ardsmuir Prison, Protector of Pretty Much Everyone, the Kilteesi of the Sickness of the Sea, the Dunbonnet, the Breaker of Lord John Grey’s Heart.

I believe neither Sam Heughan nor Caitriona Balfe have gotten the Emmy love that was deserved them, her for Season 2’s “Faith” and him for Season 1’s “To Ransom a Man’s Soul” — AND for the way he says, “What? WHAT?” in tones first confused then furious upon hearing Malva’s accusation. (Seriously, Heughan is great here.) As Jamie seethes and Claire reels, Malva talks about finding him bereft and drunk, “grieving in the dark” by Claire’s bed. Jamie allows that that happened, but that he sent her away. Her version? “He took me against the wall whilst you lay sleeping, so great was his need!” Malva cries, and Claire — who is over it — slaps her and leaves.

When Malva is able to describe scars on Jamie’s body that no one who hasn’t seen him naked would know about, it brings him up short. Tom proposes a contract in which Jamie will provide for the child financially, and Jamie grits his teeth as he orders the family to go.

IN WHICH JAMIE NEEDS TO LEARN HOW TO READ A ROOM | Jamie finds Claire in the stables and says he won’t apologize for something he hasn’t done, but she’s upset nonetheless — mainly because she saw them at the window but thought she’d hallucinated it. He maintains his innocence, but… “Claire, I do have something to tell you,” he admits. GOOD GOD MAN WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS NOW? Claire looks horrified as he unburdens himself about sleeping with Mary McNab, the woman Jenny sent to his cave just before he turned himself in to the British back in the day.

Claire understands — she was married to Frank for that time, after all — “I just wish you’d told me about it earlier.” And for the record, she believes him about Malva. But Jamie knows no one else on the Ridge will, and he’s kinda right.

When he leaves to attend the Provincial Congress (a lead-up to the Continental Congress), just about everyone shuns Claire. She goes to see Malva. “I think you’re a young woman who made a mistake, but it wasn’t with my husband,” Claire says gently. She staunchly assures Malva that the brouhaha won’t come between her and Jamie, but then she softens as she tells the girl, “I was proud to be your teacher.” Malva starts sobbing, and seems like she’s on the cusp of telling Claire what’s really up. But then stupid Allan comes out and starts shooting off his stupid mouth, calling Claire a witch. When Malva unhelpfully adds that she’s seen Mistress Fraser bring people back from the dead, I hope Claire starts mentally planning how to escape being burned at the stake a second time.

IN WHICH THINGS GET MUCH, MUCH WORSE | Poor Claire is having taunting visions of Lionel Brown while doing some gardening, but then a hangdog Ian shows up to confess: He slept with Malva, and the baby may be his. Claire points out that the kid might not be his: Obediah Henderson, for instance, aka the young man Roger caught bumping uglies with her on the meetinghouse floor.

Two months later, Jamie and Roger return from the congress. The gossip about Malva had beaten them there, Rog tells Bree, and likely was the reason Jamie wasn’t chosen as a delegate to go to Philadelphia. But there are much bigger problems much closer to home, starting when Claire hears Lionel Brown’s voice in her surgery and sees Malva approaching on the path to the Big House. Rattled, she huffs ether and lies down on the bed while the drug does its thing, not really hearing Malva knocking on the surgery door.

She wakes to Malva shaking her and saying she’s old, evil and going to lose everything — including Jamie — to Malva. Claire grabs her scalpel and holds it near the girl’s neck: Come near Jamie again, she threatens, “and I will f—king kill you.”

But was it real? Claire wakes up on the bed, pulls herself together and steps out into her garden… where she finds Malva dead, her throat slit. Claire cries even as she feels the girl’s belly and then makes the split-second decision to perform an emergency caesarian section, right there next to the snap peas or whatever. She hacks into Malva’s abdomen, delivers the baby and tries to resuscitate it, but it’s no good. Claire sobs as the tiny, bloody body lies inert in her hands.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Missy Questioning Young Sheldon's Sexuality Was a Callback to Big Bang's Penny Puzzling Over Sheldon's 'Deal'

Click here to read the full article. The buzz coming out of Young Sheldon‘s 100th episode on Thursday has centered largely on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie — but there’s a second moment, prior to that game-changing cliffhanger, that seems to have raised a few eyebrows. Midway through the milestone outing, 12-year-old Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage) goes to his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and asks if he can borrow one of her “Sassy magazines.” Unaware that he’s piecing together a care package for their troubled friend Paige, Missy gleans that this is Sheldon’s way of telling her that he’s gay. “I...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stranger Things' Very Intense Season 4, Part 1 Trailer Warns That a 'War Is Coming' — Plus: [Spoiler], Is That You?!

Click here to read the full article. When Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers teased that Season 4 of their Netflix hit would lean harder into horror-movie territory than any season before, they weren’t kidding. The explosive trailer that the streaming service dropped Tuesday for Volume 1 (releasing Friday, May 27) scares up chills aplenty as an ominous voice tells someone — wait, is that “thing” Billy?!? — that they’d “broken everything. Your suffering is almost at an end.” Elsewhere in the pulse-pounding clip, which seriously, is so intense you’re going to immediately have to watch it twice, Paul Reiser’s Dr. Sam...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Finale Recap: A Long Goodbye — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Happy endings are relative, as viewers of Apple TV+’s limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey discovered when the drama’s final installment dropped Friday. For instance, star Samuel L. Jackson’s dementia-addled titular character didn’t get to retain the memories and mental agility he regained through an experimental drug. But he did get to make peace with his past, avenge Reggie’s murder and financially protect Robyn so that she could oversee his estate and go on to do great things. Although Ptolemy’s mind wouldn’t allow him to realize all that he’d accomplished, he...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sam Heughan underwent drastic change before landing Outlander role

Outlander star Sam Heughan has revealed that he underwent a major change before landing his role on the hit Starz drama. Speaking on Variety's podcast, Just for Variety, recently, the actor explained how he began eating meat when he first came to America in order to transform his body. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Hello Magazine

Outlander fan spots epic blunder in season six scene

Season six of Outlander is well underway, and while viewers are thrilled that the epic romance drama is back, one eagle-eyed fan has revealed that they had spotted a major filming mistake in one of the new episodes - and now we can't unsee it!. Towards the end of the...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Who Killed Malva Christie in 'Outlander'? Did [SPOILER] Do It?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 6 of Outlander. A deadly disease rears its ugly head in Season 6, Episode 6 of the Outlander. Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), and others head over to the MacNeil family home to carry out a direly needed check-up. They soon learn that the MacNeils caught the illness. But worse things occur in the episode. What happens to Malva? Who kills her?
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander Recap#Spoiler#Frasers#Macneils
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Hope Goes Ballistic After Liam’s Latest — and Biggest? — Screw-Up: ‘This Is a Nightmare!’

Tested again! It’s Logan vs. Spencer when this married couple square off over his latest blunder… who will prevail?!?. In a new promo, Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton bring the big drama as their Bold & Beautiful characters face off in Brooke’s living room over yet another difference of opinion. The question is, “Who will prevail?”
TV SERIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Rocks Cowboy Hat, But Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Pic With His Wife

“Yellowstone” fans have become accustomed to seeing Cole Hauser in the garb of fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler. And while we know the neo-Western star doesn’t actually sport the dark-haired features that his character does in the series, the actor looks nothing like Rip Wheeler in his wife’s latest Instagram post. The photo captures Cole Hauser alongside partner Cynthia Daniel, and though he donned a cowboy hat for the photo, his cleanly shaven face is throwing us for a loop. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Alum Daniel Goddard Gets Lily/Cane Fans Excited With Two Simple Words

Things could not be going better for The Young and the Restless‘ Billy and Lily. Somehow, they’ve managed to figure out a way to mix business and pleasure, something many real-life couples struggle with on a daily basis. Although they’ve hit a few tough spots in the past, those rough seas appear to be behind them with nothing but smooth sailing ahead.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The true-crime series that’s taking Netflix by storm globally

Sarma Melngailis, the former celebrity restaurateur at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular new true-crime series Bad Vegan, is not at all happy with how the streamer is marketing its newest hit property. In fact, she’s gone on record insisting she’s “sick” over how Netflix (as she sees it)...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy