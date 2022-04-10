ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How The Equalizer Wrote Out Bishop, Months After Chris Noth's Ouster

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

William Bishop has finally been subtracted from The Equalizer , nearly four months after the CBS drama announced that Chris Noth would no longer be a part of the cast.

For one-and-a-half seasons, Noth played the friend and former CIA handler of leading lady Queen Latifah’s Robyn, but he was removed from the cast in December after what would be a total of five women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, claims that the actor called “categorically false.”

Days after the first accusations surfaced, CBS confirmed Noth’s exit from The Equalizer . His final on-camera appearance came in the Jan. 2 episode, which was filmed before the allegations came to light.

In late January, Latifah told People , “We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character…. Chris’s character is obviously a big part of the show, and it was amazing chemistry.”

Finally this Sunday night, a half dozen episodes after Noth’s final appearance, Bishop was killed in a plane crash orchestrated by Robyn’s nemesis Mason Quinn ( Prison Break ‘s Chris Vance) — as Robyn watched, our sister site Variety recapped .

As TVLine previously and exclusively reported in early January, a planned cameo from Noth in the Season 1 finale of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… was scrapped in the wake of the allegations. Similarly, the fitness company Peloton pulled an ad featuring Noth, in which the actor poked fun at Mr. Big’s death in the And Just Like That… premiere.

Want scoop on The Equalizer , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Shocker: Dancing With the Stars Leaving ABC for Disney+ After 16 Years

Click here to read the full article. In a shocking development, Dancing With the Stars is relocating from ABC to Disney+, TVLine has confirmed. DWTS will premiere on Disney+ this fall with Season 31. It will mark the streamer’s first foray into live programming. Disney+ has also ordered a 32nd season, presumably to run in Spring 2023. “After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale. To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following scripted shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap] In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Robyn
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

NCIS star teases huge surprise ending for the season 19 finale

We're only a few episodes away from the season 19 finale of NCIS, and fans are eager to know what's next for Supervisory Special Agent Parker and his team. Ahead of the May 23 finale in the US, one of the stars of CBS's beloved procedural has teased what lies ahead for her character.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#The Equalizer#Film Star#Cbs#Cia
thebrag.com

The internet reacts to rumours that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have split

Rumours are spreading wildly that Rihanna has split from ASAP Rocky, and people on the internet are seriously struggling to handle the news. According to the allegations, the pop superstar decided to drop her partner after discovering that he had cheated on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna’s even often seen in custom shoes from her own label.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Subtly Hinted at an April and Jackson Spinoff in Season 12

When Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) first appeared in Grey’s Anatomy Season 6, they were a part of Seattle Grace’s rival hospital, Mercy West. At the time, Chief Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr) merged the hospital to save some cash. While their arrival was initially unwelcomed by their peers, including Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), April and Jackson evolved into confident and successful trauma and plastic surgeons.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy