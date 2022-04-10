How The Equalizer Wrote Out Bishop, Months After Chris Noth's Ouster

Click here to read the full article.

William Bishop has finally been subtracted from The Equalizer , nearly four months after the CBS drama announced that Chris Noth would no longer be a part of the cast.

For one-and-a-half seasons, Noth played the friend and former CIA handler of leading lady Queen Latifah’s Robyn, but he was removed from the cast in December after what would be a total of five women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, claims that the actor called “categorically false.”

Days after the first accusations surfaced, CBS confirmed Noth’s exit from The Equalizer . His final on-camera appearance came in the Jan. 2 episode, which was filmed before the allegations came to light.

In late January, Latifah told People , “We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character…. Chris’s character is obviously a big part of the show, and it was amazing chemistry.”

Finally this Sunday night, a half dozen episodes after Noth’s final appearance, Bishop was killed in a plane crash orchestrated by Robyn’s nemesis Mason Quinn ( Prison Break ‘s Chris Vance) — as Robyn watched, our sister site Variety recapped .

As TVLine previously and exclusively reported in early January, a planned cameo from Noth in the Season 1 finale of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… was scrapped in the wake of the allegations. Similarly, the fitness company Peloton pulled an ad featuring Noth, in which the actor poked fun at Mr. Big’s death in the And Just Like That… premiere.

