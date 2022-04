As the second of Michael Busch's two homers sailed over the right-field fence, it took with it the remnants of a middling start to his 2022. Baseball's No. 66 overall prospect went deep in consecutive at-bats, the latter a grand slam that gave Double-A Tulsa a lead it would not relinquish in its 13-11 win over visiting Amarillo. Busch's first two long balls of the year produced six RBIs, equaling a career high set last Sept. 4 against Springfield when he tallied his first multihomer game.

