UW-Whitewater sports: Janesville Craig's Kennedy Cox helps softball team earn Sunday sweep

WHITEWATER

Janesville Craig product Kennedy Cox hit a two-run home run in the second inning Sunday to help the UW-Whitewater softball team earn a sweep of UW-Stout in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

Cox’s homer was one of three belted by the Warhawks in the second game, as Whitewater completed a sweep by scores of 2-0 and 8-0.

Meghan Dunning homered in each game for the Warhawks, and Brooke Mangler homered in the second game after sending home a run on a safety squeeze play in the first game.

The first-game pitching win went to Kate Cleveland, who struck out six over seven innings. She worked out of a first-and-third jam in the fourth inning and allowed only one baserunner the rest of the way against the Blue Devils (10-14, 0-4).

Rhiann Dick struck out six over five shutout innings in the second game.

River Falls 6-3, Whitewater 1-2—Visiting UW-River Falls swept a doubleheader over the Warhawks, winning the first game 6-3 and the second by a 3-2 score.

In the first game, Cox reached base three times with one hit and two walks. But the Falcons scored three runs in the top of the third inning and led the rest of the way.

In the second game, the Warhawks stranded eight runners on base in the second game.

The Warhawks will play host to UW-Oshkosh for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Friday. Cox and Annie Morelli will be honored as part of Senior Day ceremonies.

Baseball

Whitewater 16-13, Eau Claire 1-0—The nationally 10th-ranked Warhawks (14-5, 6-2 WIAC) started an eight-game road swing Sunday with two runaway victories over the Blugolds (6-12, 1-7).

In the second game, Sam Paden drove in eight runs with a three-run homer in the second inning, a grand slam in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Secopnd baseman Sam Vomhof added four hits. The Warhawks totaled 13 hits.

The Warhawks managed 10 hits in the opener, with third baseman Matt Korman earning three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Designated hitter Sam Paden, Vomhof and center fielder Zach Campbell had two hits each.

Track and field

Rex Foster Twilight—The UW-Whitewater men’s team won the 10-team Rex Foster Twilight Meet on Sunday, and the women’s team finished third.

Janesville Parker product Tina Shelton posted a career-best time of 12.10 seconds in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash and won the final with a :12.24 time. Shelton also ran on the third-place 400 relay.

In the men’s meet, Daustin Martin entered the top 20 in the nation in the hammer throw with a career-best mark of 178 feet 4 inches.