Missing child alerts issued for teen and 11-month-old girl last seen Friday in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old and an 11-month-old girl have been reported missing in Marion County.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued missing child alerts for 16-year-old Secora Lee and 11-month-old Kehlani Hernandez.
FDLE said both were last seen Friday on Robinson Road in Belleview.
Lee was last seen wearing a navy hoodie and black sweatpants with white stripes.
They may be traveling in a dark-colored sedan.
Anyone who sees them or knows where they are should call 911.
