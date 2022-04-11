Missing Child alerts issued for teen and 11-month-old girl last seen Friday in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old and an 11-month-old girl have been reported missing in Marion County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued missing child alerts for 16-year-old Secora Lee and 11-month-old Kehlani Hernandez.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

FDLE said both were last seen Friday on Robinson Road in Belleview.

Lee was last seen wearing a navy hoodie and black sweatpants with white stripes.

They may be traveling in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they are should call 911.

©2022 Cox Media Group