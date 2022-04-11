Encino church unveils Palm Sunday tribute to Ukraine with beautiful artwork
Our Lady Of Grace Catholic Church in Encino unveiled a Palm Sunday tribute to Ukraine, using beautiful artwork to send a colorful message of peace. The 80-foot traditional Central American "alfombra," or "living carpet," ran down the church's center aisle for all to see Sunday. Church leaders say they want Ukrainian Americans to know that the whole community is supporting them through humanitarian and spiritual aid. For other ways to help Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian relief efforts, click here .
