Man hit, killed by train in Greenwich
GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was killed after he was hit by a train in Greenwich on Sunday, authorities said.
According to Metro Transit authorities, an unauthorized person entered the tracks at the Greenwich Metro-North Station around 10:15 a.m.
MTA said the victim was a man in his mid-thirties.
As a result, New Haven line trains experienced delays today.
This is a developing story.
Stay up-to-date with info on WTNH and in the News 8 appCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0