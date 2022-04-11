ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Man hit, killed by train in Greenwich

By Olivia Casey
 4 days ago

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was killed after he was hit by a train in Greenwich on Sunday, authorities said.

According to Metro Transit authorities, an unauthorized person entered the tracks at the Greenwich Metro-North Station around 10:15 a.m.

MTA said the victim was a man in his mid-thirties.

As a result, New Haven line trains experienced delays today.

This is a developing story.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Transit#Trains#Accident#News 8#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

WTNH

