Man hit, killed by train in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was killed after he was hit by a train in Greenwich on Sunday, authorities said.

According to Metro Transit authorities, an unauthorized person entered the tracks at the Greenwich Metro-North Station around 10:15 a.m.

MTA said the victim was a man in his mid-thirties.

As a result, New Haven line trains experienced delays today.

This is a developing story.

Stay up-to-date with info on WTNH and in the News 8 app

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.