3 rescued after boat runs aground on Biscayne Isle

Body Found of Man Who Jumped Overboard of Carnival Cruise Ship. A search that was underway for a guest who jumped overboard Wednesday night from the Carnival Horizon ship has reportedly ended after the body was found. The guest jumped from deck 11 at approximately 7 p.m., according to a...
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — About 2.5 hours after emergency crews rescued two adults from a disabled boat, one of the people who was saved drowned. Pinellas County deputies were first dispatched at 2:17 p.m. Friday to Lake Seminole where a boat was taking on water. Seminole Fire Rescue saved the two people aboard. Firefighters brought a 37-year-old to shore, along with 39-year-old Shawn Thomas.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Norwegian Cruise Lines ship set to sail from Port Canaveral this weekend for a weeklong cruise has been canceled. The Norwegian Escape was scheduled for a 7-night sailing, but the company said repairs to the ship after it got stuck leaving the Dominican Republic last week are taking “longer than expected.”
A mother of three who collapsed at the finish line of a charity marathon in Los Angeles died Tuesday, according to her family and race organizers. The Rancho Palos Verdes resident, Trisha Paddock, was running the half marathon Sunday where all participants were fundraising for one of the race's official charities.
Hours after departing Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands, it’s confirmed by Carnival Cruise Line that a passenger jumped overboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. The vessel launched a search and rescue operation. Sadly it has been confirmed that the man was found and has passed away....
A woman staying at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami spotted Instagram model Courtney Clenney with her father Friday at the hotel's lobby bar after the April 3 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli. Obumseli, 27, suffered "an apparent knife wound" in a domestic violence incident before first...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark in central California on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, official reports have concluded. Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the Morro Bay attack and died from...
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — When friends and family talk about Lindsey Partridge, they talk about her energy and her love of life. “She had such a full life,” said her mother, Jessie Partridge. “I mean, she golfed and she hiked.”. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash on westbound I-595 at I-95 that occurred around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was a 24-year-old male pronounced dead on the scene. Officials later identified him as NFL star Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Steelers.
March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
SOUTH CAROLINA — A 24-year-old Georgia man died on Saturday after falling from a bridge in South Carolina, WYFF 4 reported. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Ryan Johnston fell from the Liberty Bridge after being called to Wells Park around 9 p.m....
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
POINT REYES (CBS SF) — Rough weather is hampering efforts to rescue the 564-foot container ship adrift approximately seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes, the Coast Guard said Saturday.
UPDATE: Container Ship With Crew of 21 Aboard Remains Adrift off Point Reyes
The container ship Wan Hai 176 lost engine power and went adrift Friday afternoon. The Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Marin County were working together to rescue the ship.
The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for the waters off Point Reyes through Sunday morning with winds gusting to 38 mph and waves...
Comments / 2