FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect is in custody after firing shots at both a Fort Worth Fire Department training facility and a fire station Tuesday, officials said. Around 3:30 p.m. the Fort Worth Fire Department says a suspect driving a white Ford Taurus fired shots at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex at 505 West Felix, where about 30 fire personnel were training. The department said about five shots hit the building but no one was injured in the shooting.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO