Wearne's timely hit lifts East Catholic over Stratford

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

The hallmark of the East Catholic High baseball team in the young 2022 season has been a different player stepping up in each game.

It was Luke Wearne’s turn Saturday afternoon.

The senior’s two-run inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning lifted the visiting Eagles to a 5-4 win over Stratford in a non-league game.

It’s the 28th win in a row for East Catholic (3-0), which was ranked second in the New Haven Register/GameTimeCT state media preseason poll.

The Eagles haven’t loss since they fell to Haddam-Killingworth in the second round of the 2019 Class M tournament. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Eagles won the 2021 Class M title to cap off a 25-0 season.

The game was tied 3-3 in the top of the eighth Saturday. Maryland commit Alex Irizarry walked to start the Eagles’ momentum.

Wearne stepped to the plate and delivered his homer to put his team in front 5-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

After two base hits to start the inning, Stratford (2-2) used a sacrifice fly to cut its deficit one, 5-4.

The Red Devils got a base hit with two outs and a runner on first, but the runner was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

East Catholic jumped in front in the top of the second when Dylan Roy scored on a deep sacrifice fly by Nate Grzybowski. The Red Devils tied it in the third on JJ Romatzick’s RBI single.

The Eagles regained the lead with a RBI single by Grzybowski in the fourth and a scoring on a Stratford error in the fifth. But Romatzick’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth tied it again.

Brayden Collazo was the winning pitcher. He allowed two hits and a run in two innings of relief. Kevin Canny recorded the save.

Starter Ryan Turco lasted five innings, He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out one.

East Catholic returns to the diamond today when it plays CCC East foe E.O. Smith at Dodd Stadium in Norwich.

Journal Inquirer

