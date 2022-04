The City of Muskogee is encouraging people to make the town look its best ahead of the annual Azalea Festival. City Leaders in Muskogee say they're holding a city-wide cleanup event through Saturday to get the town looking its best ahead of the popular Azaela Festival in Honor Heights Park. Leaders are asking any groups, clubs, or organizations to get together and help clean up neighborhoods as folks from all over the state come to town for the festival.

