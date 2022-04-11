ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Kennelly, Crosby winners in Athens Marathon

By Kevin Wiseman
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

Aaron Kennelly and Stacey Crosby took home top honors as the Athens Marathon returned to action on Sunday.

Kennelly finished first overall with a time of 2 hours, 51 minutes and 16 seconds.

The Circleville native was one of 139 athletes to participate in the full marathon.

There were 294 participants in the half marathon.

Kennelly won a close race against Chillicothe’s Daniel Gardner.

Gardner was second with a time of 2:52:44.

Joseph Cady (third, 2:57:55), Gregory Whitney (fourth, 2:58:22), Michael Faber (fifth, 2:58:49), Justin Gardner (sixth, 3:03:41), Alexander Bruns (seventh, 3:03:50), Justin Sanker (eighth, 3:04:30), Austin Phillips (ninth, 3:07:06) and Stacey Crosby (10th, 3:08:36) rounded out the overall top 10.

Crosby was the overall female winner. Her time of 3:08:36 was just ahead of Monique Goldschmidt (3:09:44) for second place.

Caleb Keller, from Charleston, was the overall half-marathon winner with a time of 1:10:33. Thomas Guidotti from Troy was second at 1:13:20.

Chillicothe’s Daniel Boggs was the top female half marathon runner with a time of 1:33:08. She edged out Athens’ Jocelyn Smith’s time of 1:35:07.

Jim Porter, from Lavalette, W.Va., won the half marathon walk in 2:50.03. Margaret Sondey was the top female half-marathon walk finisher in 3:02:17.

Carol Clark competed in the full marathon virtually from Carthage, Ill. and had a time of 5:36:12.

Two runners ran the half marathon virtually. Corinne Doudna from Cambridge ran in 2:16:39, while Morgan Boldt from Cincinnati ran in 3:13:55.

The Athens Marathon first began in 1968. The full marathon and the half marathon both started in downtown Athens at the corner of South College Street and East Union Street. The races followed the bike path, finishing at Ohio University’s Pruitt Field-Goldsberry Track. They ran one and a half laps on the track before crossing the finish line.

