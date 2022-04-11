ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Red Flag Warning continues into Monday evening

By Greg Bradbury
KGUN 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather service issued a Red Flag Warning that started Sunday at noon and will go through Monday at 7 PM. This warning comes as southern Arizona experiences gusty winds across most of the region. Sustained wind speeds...

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

OSAGE COUNTY, OK
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Deadly crash closes US 93 in both directions north of Wickenburg

Recycling plant fire in west Phoenix expected keep smoldering for hours. Recycling plant fire in west Phoenix are expected keep smoldering for hours as crews work to put out any hot spots. Raw video: Recycling plant in Phoenix fire sends plumbs of black smoke into the air. Updated: 5 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Experts warn of rattlesnakes and scorpions amid rising temperatures

Tucson Police Department open house to highlight opportunities for women in law enforcement. Tucson Police Department open house to highlight opportunities for women in law enforcement. Teen boy and girl shot at south Phoenix apartment complex. Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:26 PM MST. Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police...
TUCSON, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones, Lyman by NWS

BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
33andfree

Free Camping in Arizona

Arizona is one of our favorite places to dry camp. There are so many diverse options. Desert and forest, it has it all. Plus in each location there is a lot to see and do and if you love the outdoors as much as we do, then you are entertained at all times. Plus, there is an area for all four season. When it is too hot in the north, head south and when it's too hot in the south, head north.
ARIZONA STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Deserts and Lowlands by NWS

GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Archer, Wichita by NWS

ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Medina, Zavala by NWS

MAVERICK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

JEWELL COUNTY, KS

Community Policy