ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

No. 9 Razorbacks complete 3rd consecutive series sweep over Auburn

By arkansasrazorbacks.com
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387LgD_0f5LIVjq00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a record-breaking afternoon at Bogle Park Sunday as No. 9 Arkansas earned its third-consecutive series sweep over No. 17 Auburn, pulling off a commanding 17-4 (5) win.

Senior Hannah McEwen continued her record-crushing senior campaign as she became the program’s all-time runs scored leader (185). Graduate Taylor Ellsworth set a new career-high in RBIs with six and tied her career-high in home runs with two, including a grand slam. Senior KB Sides and freshman Kacie Hoffmann tied their career-high in RBIs with five and three. The Razorbacks’ 17 RBIs tie for the third-most in single game program history. Arkansas also set a new series attendance benchmark with 6,947 reported throughout the three-game series.

Senior Mary Haff (12-3) penciled her 89th career win after spinning 3.2 innings and handing out three strikeouts. The Winter Haven, Fla., native threw a quick 1-2-3 inning in the first and didn’t give up a single hit until the fourth. Junior Chenise Delce took over reins in the fourth to close the top frame with a strikeout. Delce struck out all four hitters she faced to end the game.

Sides was a force at the leadoff spot, roping a two-run home run and a bases-loaded triple to grip five RBIs. Ellsworth dominated by smacking a grand slam and two-run blast to account for six RBIs. Hoffmann tattooed a three-run jack for her fifth career home run. Danielle Gibson, Hannah Gammill and Linnie Malkin each notched a hit.

The Hogs improve to 28-7 and 8-3 in SEC play, cruising to their fifth-straight SEC series win and fourth of the season while holding possession of first place.

Arkansas outscored Auburn 28-11 in three games while outhitting the Tigers at a 24-16 clip. Six different Razorbacks recorded at least one of Arkansas’ nine home runs over the weekend with Ellsworth and Malkin leading the way with three and two apiece.

The Razorbacks showcased near perfect defense with just one error in three games. The pitching staff issued 25 strikeouts and held Auburn to a .222 batting average.

How It Happened

Arkansas got on the board early in the first thanks to some two-out magic. After Ellsworth reached on an error, Gibson sent her home on base hit to right. Gammill pounded a single to left to put runners on the corners. Malkin ripped an RBI single down the left field line to put the Hogs in front 2-0. Next, Hoffmann clocked a three-run shot to move the lead to 5-0.

Valerie Ventura walked to begin the second before Sides cracked a two-run missile to center, extending the lead to 7-0. The Hogs got their final two runs of the frame on Ellsworth’s two-run jack.

After loading the bases with one out, Ellsworth clobbered a grand slam for her second home run of the game to push the lead to 13-0.

After Auburn scored four in the fourth, Arkansas responded with walks issued to Malkin, LaValley and Hedgecock to load the bases for Sides. Sides delivered a triple to left center, giving the Hogs a 16-0 edge. The final run of the game came off the bat of McEwen, who belted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring a scorching Sides in from third.

Hog Highlights

  • The Razorbacks 17 RBIs tie for the second most in program single game history
  • Arkansas’ 17 runs tie for sixth most in program single game history
  • Taylor Ellsworth tied her career-high in home runs with two
  • Ellsworth notched her second multi home run game of the season
  • Ellsworth accounted for the Hogs’ sixth grand slam of the season
  • Hoffmann tied her career-high in RBIs with three
  • Sides tied her career-high in RBIs with five
  • Delce gave up zero runs in all three appearances over the weekend
  • Arkansas secured its third-straight series sweep over Auburn
  • Ellsworth’s grand slam is the second by a Razorback this week
  • The Hogs seized their first conference sweep since downing No. 20 Georgia on April 16-18, 2021
  • Arkansas grabbed its first home conference sweep since taking three from Mississippi State on March 26-28, 2021
  • The Razorbacks collected their ninth run-rule victory of the season

Up Next

Arkansas hosts SEMO for a doubleheader Tuesday, beginning at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

WATCH: DVH, players discuss wins over UAPB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Arkansasrazorbacks.com) – No. 6 Arkansas (25-7) continued its dominance over in-state opponents with a seven-inning doubleheader sweep of UAPB (7-21-1) on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks fired back-to-back shutouts against the Golden Lions, including a combined seven-inning one-hitter in their 15-0 win in game one of the twin bill. Arkansas completed the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
KARK 4 News

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy