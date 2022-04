Grab your Eggos and New Coke, because Stranger Things is back!. It’s been three years since we last saw the Hawkins gang (but two of them were pandemic years, so it feels like it’s been a decade). Plenty has changed for the crew — the younger kids are now in high school, and the Byers family has relocated to California. But one thing has stayed the same: They’re all in danger from the mysterious Upside Down and the monsters therein.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO