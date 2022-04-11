ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Bailey, the Saints’ Singer and Songwriter, Has Died

By Evan Minsker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Bailey, the founding singer and songwriter behind the pioneering Australian punk rock band the Saints, has died. The news was revealed in a statement on the Saints’ social media, noting that he died on Saturday, April 9. “Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday...

