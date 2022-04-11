Chris Bailey, the Saints’ Singer and Songwriter, Has Died

A gay cowboy with South African and Canadian roots who performs with his face hidden behind a fringed mask, Orville Peck seems like a figure destined to reside on the margins of pop culture. Somehow, this former punk—he guards his true identity but has acknowledged he played in a punk band prior to inventing the Peck persona—struck a nerve with his 2019 debut, Pony, as the novelty of his outlandish act gained audiences far beyond the indie-rock world where he got his start. Soon, Peck made the leap from curiosity to cult figure, climbing his way up the bill at festivals, hosting an episode of the Netflix documentary series This Is Pop, signing with Sony Music, and, to top it all off, convincing Shania Twain—the biggest singer ever to come out of Canada, where he got his start—to sing on Show Pony, the follow-up to his debut.
